Don Paul: Lake snow, strong winds into Saturday

This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless. To begin with, there are the strong winds already in place. The Buffalo National Weather Service has outlined the area likely to experience the strongest gusts, with a gust at Niagara Falls Airport already having been measured at 54 mph, with 52 mph measured downtown and at Hamburg.

Winds of this magnitude can sometimes tear at the organization of lake snow bands. However, the winds should settle down just a bit late in the day when lake snow is expected to become better organized. The southwest winds are also causing fairly significant lakeshore flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline, and a lakeshore flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

It is likely that winds on Saturday will not be quite as strong as on Friday, so flooding may lessen at that time.