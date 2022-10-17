Don Paul: It’s October, it's lake-effect, but it’s no surprise

Since that fateful and destructive storm of October 2006, anytime a meteorologist forecasts lake-effect precipitation days in advance this month, some eyebrows arch upward and Facebook comments appear with opening phrases such as “…as long as it’s not going to be a repeat of the October surprise.” Just to bring back memories, here is a historical look at that storm from the Buffalo National Weather Service.

Monday morning’s upper air map does bear some visual similarity to the pattern that set up 16 years ago. This is what weather balloons sampled early Monday, featuring a cold upper level low over Michigan and Ontario.

One of the biggest differences between the setup 16 years ago and now is amplitude of the low and the amount of cold air to be tapped. It simply isn’t cold enough at the surface or aloft, up to 5,000-10,000 feet, to match up with 2006. So, we are confident the bulk of the lake rain at lower elevations will fall as liquid, with some limited snow at times at high elevations.

On Monday morning, a flow from the south-southwest was still fairly weak and the moisture organization was not yet well-developed or in place over the westernmost parts of Erie and Niagara Counties.

A lower level flow from around 220 degrees on the compass will tend to steer lake rain (or snow, if it were colder) close to the Lake Erie shore, including some of the Northtowns, Grand Island, and Niagara County. This tendency, which will dominate much of the time during Monday and Tuesday, will keep most lake-effect to the far west, with much less and spotty shower activity farther east as seen in this model early Monday evening, where some partial sunshine will be observed. The air will be cold enough at 5000 feet above a 61 degree lake so that within the lake band, there may be some thunder and the appearance of those soft, white pellets called graupel during bursts of heavy rainfall.

There will be slight shifts in wind direction at the surface and aloft, producing some oscillations in lake band orientation and intensity. All in all, the gustiest winds of 15-30 mph will be found where the lake rain is best organized. Wind chill and precipitation will be much lower in magnitude farther inland to the east. As far as amounts go, the Buffalo NWS projects this distribution.

In the heavy rain area just north-northwest of the city, there may be enough rain to produce minor urban flooding, particularly if your neighborhood has storm drains clogged by leaves.

Beginning later Monday night, at highest elevations, snow will fall from time to time, with only modest, occasional accumulations expected due to more limited moisture and marginal temperatures. This minor snow will generally be confined to the western portions of the Southern Tier.

During afternoon hours, enough solar heating will occur to turn even hilltop snow to rain again Tuesday, with locally heavy rain possible within the band.

On Wednesday, winds will veer to more westerly, sending more numerous rain and snow showers farther south and east, with the nasty wind chill becoming more widespread.

As for modeled snow estimates on the hills, more will fall than will survive the marginal temperatures. By late Wednesday, this model estimate of total snowfall looks impressive, at first glance.

The picture is quite different when the model estimates how much snow will survive the melting and remain on the ground by that time.

Again, keep in mind that while wind chill is formulated for heat loss from exposed skin, the gusty winds within the lake-effect will have a similar effect on your roofs, walls, doors, and windows. Your furnace is likely to click on more often than what you’ve been used to, which is clearly bad news during this time of high inflation.

Thursday will still be cold and windy, with occasional rain and snow showers thinning out as the storm system drifts farther away. A few sunny breaks are likely.

Friday will bring a warming southwest flow, bringing a partly sunny sky and temperatures recovering to the mid 50s. Saturday, we’re back to the low 60s, and by Sunday and Monday, a south-southwest flow behind a warm high pressure ridge will bump us up to the upper 60s to near 70.

The upper air pattern will be evolving next weekend and through the following week so that confidence levels are high that our temperatures will be running above average both in the 6-10 day period and the 8-14 day period.

Ask Don Paul: Is Western New York closer to climate safety?

Paul Savini asked me several weeks ago if so-called 500 year events like earlier flooding in Kentucky, Mississippi, and central Europe might become more common in Western New York as our warming climate takes greater hold. While I have written many times of the relative benefits of our local environment helping to make our region safer than most of the nation from extreme weather impacts, that should not be taken to imply immunity. No, we don’t have to worry about rising sea levels, spreading wildfires, extreme droughts, direct hurricane impacts and deadly heat waves. However, in general, climate models have successfully predicted that wet regions would grow wetter under a warmer regime. There is more water vapor in the air from evaporation. We may become more prone to flash flooding events, especially in our hilly terrain. We are likely to see more lengthy periods of hot and humid weather more frequently. We may experience more frequent severe thunderstorms with torrential rain as the Lake Erie temperature may slowly edge upward. Impacts on lake-effect snow are more uncertain. Lake Erie may have more heat energy to lend to the process, but with fewer arctic air masses passing over a hypothetically warmer lake, the dynamics for lake-effect may weaken.

In sum, I continue to view our region as a relative climate change safe haven from the worst of the likely coming extremes. We are almost certainly going to be far better off than the desert Southwest and the Sun Belt. But to answer Mr. Savini, we may still see a limited increase in such events as flash flooding at uncertain intervals as the climate continues to warm. There can also be more occasional aberrations during winter months due to rapid Arctic warming slowing the polar jet stream and allowing it to buckle far south, delivering true arctic blasts for a few weeks. That may seem counterintuitive, but that has been a byproduct of the inevitable warming at high latitudes