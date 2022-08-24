Don Paul: Humidity decreases Wednesday; midsummer heat returns by Sunday

The dew points and humidity are back down to moderate levels Wednesday, not exactly crisp, but more comfortable than in recent days. As you might guess, in late August this trend has no real staying power.

The average Buffalo high and low is now at 78 and 61. Tuesday’s high was 82, and Wednesday should end up in the same range, but with the aforementioned reduction in humidity. While it’s been a seasonably warm month so far, the anomaly is a small 2 degrees above average through Tuesday. There has been one 90-degree day on Aug. 3, and the most recent hot day came last Saturday, with its 88-degree high. Lake Erie is now 76 degrees, 4 above average, and that can be considered a marker of a warm summer.

Buffalo monthly rainfall is at 1.39 inches, about an inch below average. Since June 1, our rainfall totals 6.57 inches, 2.43 inches below the average of 9 inches. Since Jan. 1, the negative departure is small. Buffalo has received 22.75 inches, just 1.72 inches below average for the year.

In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor for the Northeast, all of Western New York except for far southern Chautauqua County is classified as abnormally dry. Moderate drought conditions, in tan, cover parts of northern Erie, Genesee, eastern Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Soil moisture in our region is far from being in a crisis stage, but there has been a modest decline since July 31.

After a beautiful, warm Wednesday, one high-resolution model tries to spit out some scattered convective showers over our region Wednesday night, with a boost in humidity not seen in other models. However, that model is very much an outlier, and I’m going to keep the forecast dry for the overnight period. Things do grow a little more unsettled by Thursday afternoon as humidity edges up, possibly lending itself to the development of a few thinly scattered showers or thundershowers. With the additional humidity and only a very light breeze, it will feel warmer.

With the approach of a weak area of low pressure, the chance for a few more scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday night. On Friday, the low and its accompanying cold frontal boundary may trigger some increase in convection, though the activity will remain scattered and occasional, favored in the early afternoon just ahead of the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our region at 5%/marginal risk for a few of these storms to become severe.

By Saturday, a dry ridge of Canadian high pressure will bring us a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine, low humidity and a seasonable afternoon high in the upper 70s. Sunday sends a renewed warming trend, with a southwest flow behind the ridge that will persist into Tuesday, boosting temperatures and humidity as well. Sunday and Monday will bring highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Dew points will range from the mid-60s to near a steamy 70 by Monday and Tuesday. A low-pressure system with its cold front will draw somewhat closer Tuesday afternoon, increasing the chance for scattered convection from a small chance Monday to a better chance Tuesday.

The next round of relief arrives Tuesday night into midweek behind the cold front. Another Canadian ridge will bring drier, cooler conditions by Wednesday, with a high in the mid- to upper 70s.

This respite should last through Thursday, before upper-level warm high pressure to the west begins to send warmer air back over the Great Lakes. The hottest part of the ridge stays well west, but some of it warmth does reach our region.

This analysis is also reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s six- to 10-day temperature anomaly forecast, showing high confidence for above average temperatures in our region, despite the temporary cooldown for a couple of days.

The positioning of the core of the hot ridge so far to the west will keep us out of the excessive heat associated with the ridge core.

Global warming gains wider acceptance

A new study released jointly by Yale and George Mason Universities shows more Americans are increasingly concerned about climate change and warming than most Americans think is the case. That is, most Americans underestimate how much more acceptance of the reality of climate change there is in the general population. Thinking this, study authors found in their surveys that many of us don’t talk about this among ourselves as much. In the article, authors point to this underestimation possibly lessening the sense of urgency for action and legislation.

Of the 50 states surveyed, only Alaska and Vermont did not show this underestimation. In fact, even in the “very red” state of Oklahoma, there is significantly more acceptance by the public than the Oklahoma population believes to be the case.

Similar ratios are also found in other red states such as South Dakota and South Carolina, so Oklahoma is no anomaly. In the face of the growing number of severe and extreme weather events and long-lasting droughts, one can speculate denialism can logically be expected to wane, as has been the case.