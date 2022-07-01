Don Paul: Holiday dries out after Friday night

June finished warm, with a Buffalo high of 84 and, on a monthly basis, .5 inch below average in rainfall. That modest deficit does not tell the story of regional topsoil moisture, which is deficient in most of the region due to extended dry periods favorable to evaporative losses from soil and vegetation. Despite 2 days with highs of 91 degrees, there were only 6 other days with highs above 80, resulting in a monthly mean temperature near average, just -.2 degrees on the cool side.

As for July, this is what I wrote here on June 24: “The Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward a warmer than average July for our region, with no clear indication on precipitation tendencies ... My thinking is when all is said and done, our July will end up closer to average, which, in case you forgot, is warm in any case. I’m also in some disagreement with CPC’s stronger warmth close to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, as there has been no sign yet of persistent warm ridging in this region. The stronger warming to the west and south has a stronger signal in the extended range models, and warm ridging has long been in place in these regions.”

This is now CPC’s updated July temperature outlook, issued Thursday.

The “equal chances” indication for our region suggests temperatures will have a tendency to end up closer to average, when all the highs and lows are smoothed out.

Getting back to the near term, the warmest and most unsettled period in the next 5-7 days will be late Friday and Friday night. (Also, the Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Alert for all but Allegany County, expecting elevated ozone until 11 p.m.)

Ahead of a very warm southwest flow, temperatures will range from the low 80s near Lake Erie to the upper 80s well inland, and dew points will edge up to the low 60s during the day and the muggier mid 60s early Friday evening.

Most or all of the afternoon hours of a breezy day with only limited sunshine should remain rain free, although a late thunderstorm can’t be ruled out along the southern edge of the Lake Erie breeze, over the hilly terrain. (Speaking of Lake Erie, the Buffalo lake temperature is now up to 71 degrees, 3 degrees warmer than average for July 1.)

Most of the convection ahead of a cold front tonight will occur in 2 rounds, the first with a prefrontal trough of low pressure, as modeled here.

The second round will arrive later tonight, with the front itself, around or shortly after midnight.

There is a chance a few of these thunderstorms may pack a punch, with strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a 5% risk for isolated severe storms with damaging gusts.

Things start looking up during Saturday morning, as the cold front will shift southeast. Any early showers in the Southern Tier will depart the region with an increase in sunshine from northwest to southeast. Humidity will drop back to comfortable levels, and temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s. A northwest to west breeze of 10-15 mph will produce waves averaging 2 feet on both lakes.

Sunday will be sunny and tranquil with a seasonable high of 78-80, accompanied by a high UV index and low humidity. Sailing will be slow and smooth, averaging 1 foot or less on Lake Erie and 1 foot with swells to 2 feet on Lake Ontario. Winds will move from northwest to southwest at just 5-10 knots.

The daytime hours of the 4th of July look warm and dry. The afternoon high will reach the low 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky, with a light wind and moderate humidity. Waves should average 1 foot or less on both lakes. It is the night of the 4th when conditions may begin to grow trickier. The American GFS keeps us dry for the evening, though the European ECMWF begins to pop up some scattered showers by mid-late in the evening. Again, fireworks caution is advised for brushfire hazards due to dry vegetation.

The chance for some needed occasional and scattered showers will increase at times Tuesday and Wednesday. However, I would still strongly recommend watering, as coverage will be spotty at best, and amounts remain insufficient overall over most of our region.

Thankfully, the pollen counts in our region will remain low-to-medium over the next 5 days.

Supreme Court EPA Decision Will Have Major Impact

Shortly after President Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency, Congress passed the Clean Air Act in 1970, under which the EPA has drawn much of its regulatory authority to clean up our air. On Thursday, it appeared that the Supreme Court greatly reduced EPA authority to curtail greenhouse gas emission from the nation’s power plants, ruling only Congress can grant such explicit authority. Had that been the actual gist of the ruling in its entirety, it would have been a major setback to the nation’s commitments to reducing carbon emissions. Fossil fueled power plants account for 25% of our carbon emissions, and removal of EPA jurisdiction from this sector would be very significant.

Moreover, delegating such authority to Congress, rather than to scientifically-based regulatory agencies, would bring the danger of dealing with such issues without a matching body of expertise.

As it turns out, the SCOTUS ruling was not so broad as it first appeared in the press. What it said was that the EPA may not resurrect President Obama’s already-defunct Clean Power Plan, which would have forced utilities to switch from coal-fired plants, already small and shrinking in number, to natural gas and alternative fuels. While such a ruling can be viewed as reactive, the chances for that segment of the Obama plan being brought back into play were already between slim and none. It appears the ruling, while a regulatory setback in mitigating our warming climate, may not be as grave a setback as some first thought.

The EPA can continue to regulate emissions on new and existing plants; they just can’t force conversion from the relatively few and disappearing coal-fired plants to other fuels. As a Columbia Law School professor wrote to the Washington Post: “ 'The West Virginia decision is damaging but still leaves many tools available to EPA, other federal agencies, states, cities and the private sector to cut greenhouse gas emissions,' Michael Gerrard, a professor at Columbia Law School, said in an email. 'It’s a bad bump but far from the end of the road.' ”

