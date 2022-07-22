Don Paul: Heat rebuilds, humidity stays, some severe storms possible

With the dew point close to a steamy 70 degrees, it was hard to tell it was cooler Thursday. We hit 90 on Wednesday and only made it to an official 80 Thursday, with a very gusty southwest wind to lend a hand. In fact, 80 is a whole degree below average. That brief respite ends on Friday through the weekend. My little device of telling you how much worse the heat is elsewhere may be wearing thin by now, but it’s still true.

The humidity will remain nearly as high on Friday, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. The southwest wind won’t be so strong Friday, but it will still be helpful in the afternoon as it reaches 15-25 mph closer to Lake Erie. The Buffalo lake temperature has now reached 74 degrees, two degrees above average for the date, and one above the average annual Lake Erie highest temperature of 73 (though that average has been exceeded many times as well as not reached in other summers). A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up Friday afternoon, especially along the edges of the lake breeze. Coverage will be sparse.

Friday night will be warm and humid, though there will be a bit more of a helpful breeze. Lake Erie shoreline low temps will stay above 70, with mid- to upper 60s inland.

Saturday will be breezy, very warm and humid under a mostly sunny sky on the Niagara Frontier. During the afternoon, a few stray showers or thundershowers may develop over the hilly terrain. The southwest wind will increase to 15-30 mph.

High temps will reach the low 80s along the Lake Erie shoreline and Buffalo waterfront, and the upper 80s farther inland, possibly touching 90 near Lake Ontario. For boaters, there will be no thunderstorm hazards on either lake. Waves will average 2-3 feet on Lake Erie, and 1-2 feet on Lake Ontario.

Sunday will be trickier for both boaters and, later, landlubbers. A strong southwest flow will develop ahead of a distant cold front, making for choppy to rough waters. A few showers and storms will move in during the midmorning hours.

The southwest wind will average 20-30 mph, with some stronger gusts near the metro area. That wind, along with increased cloud cover, will hold highs to the low to mid-80s. Dew points will approach the stickier 70-degree mark again. Late in the day, a stronger squall line may begin to develop over Southern Ontario, likely reaching Western New York in the evening.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our region at a 5% risk for severe thunderstorms later Sunday with damaging gusts. I believe SPC may have to elevate the risk to 15% when they reevaluate the situation during Saturday.

In addition, the Weather Prediction Center estimates a 5% risk of excessive rainfall with localized flooding possible in spots from these storms.

Boating will be a risky venture at times, with 2-4 foot waves, keeping in mind winds and waves will be higher near thunderstorms. If you choose to boat, I strongly recommend you remain close to port in the morning and again late in the day.

A few showers may still linger Monday morning as the cold front begins to move past us, and dew points will fall to more comfortable levels during the afternoon in a west-northwest flow under a partly sunny sky.

High temperatures will return to the upper 70s. Unfortunately, oppressive heat and humidity will hold from New York City into the Southeast.

Under high pressure, Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable with a high near 80 and only moderate humidity. Readings return to the low 80s Wednesday, with a chance for a few late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Next Thursday, the juxtaposition of a warm front past us and an approaching cold front may produce a setup that would allow a period of strong thunderstorms to develop.

We should be getting into a drier air mass next Friday, with highs returning to the upper 70s. It will still be hot along the East Coast, but some desperately needed relief will reach the Central and Southern Plains, at least for a few days.

In the six- to 10-day period, the Climate Prediction Center also keeps the primary areas of excessive heat away from our region.

Disastrous European heat wave

Earlier this week, a deadly and widespread heat wave gripped much of Western Europe and the U.K., resulting in large-scale excess mortality and widespread wildfires. More than 1,000 deaths in Spain and Portugal have been linked to the heat. Via Yale Climate Connections, meteorologist Bob Henson summarizes the disaster and its irrefutable ties to our warming climate.