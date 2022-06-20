Don Paul: Heat rebuilds, and a primer on lightning safety

After a cool, breezy weekend, Monday’s partial cloud cover will keep temperatures running below the average high of 77 for one more day.

Despite Wednesday’s 91 and Thursday’s 87, the June mean temperature so far is close to average, running 0.3 degree on the cool side. That miniscule deficit will disappear as this week progresses and warm to very warm temperatures return. In the meantime, the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has taken a hit, receding from a 5 above average 68 Thursday to just an average 63 Monday morning. It will begin to recover a surplus as the week goes along.

There is no rainfall deficit, with Buffalo’s total running a small 0.37 inch surplus. However, topsoil is getting crustier, as quite a large part of our region has been drying out in recent days, when most convection has skirted a majority of Western New York, allowing a good deal of evaporation. (Personally, I can tell when I walk one of our dogs, Molly, and we find her favorite drinking puddle is running on empty in the home stretch.) This modest drying is showing up in our region as of Sunday this month. At this point, it means that gardeners will need to water, and growers may have to consider some irrigation for certain crops. Deeper soil layers are adequately moist.

As of now, the Weather Prediction Center projection for seven-day rainfall runs from just 0.25 to 0.5 inch across our region. At this time of the year, during what will be a warm stretch, evaporative losses will probably exceed rainfall in some locations.

With the approach of a warm front out ahead of an area of low pressure, a few spotty very light showers may begin to develop later Monday and become a little better organized later Monday night into Tuesday morning. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder.

Once the warm front passes by, any showers will end and sunshine should again be on the increase by Tuesday afternoon, along with temperatures. A strengthening southwest breeze off the lake will keep lakeshore highs in the mid 70s, ranging to the low 80s farther inland, and the mid 80s well inland, toward the Genesee Valley. It will also become noticeably more humid, with dew points headed into the low-to-mid 60s.

Wednesday, conditions will grow more unstable out ahead of an approaching cold front.

Moisture will deepen in the lower atmosphere, meaning any thunderstorms that develop may be capable of producing localized downpours during afternoon heating. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Western New York at a 5% risk for severe thunderstorms ahead of the front.

A southwest flow, not so brisk as on Tuesday, should boost prefrontal highs to the low 80s at the lakeshore and the upper 80s inland, along with uncomfortable humidity. All this said, the dynamics for severe weather do not appear overly impressive in models Wednesday, as seen here.

By Thursday, we’ll be behind the cold front in a fresher air mass with lower humidity, but only modest cooling.

Note the extreme heat under a stubborn hot ridge of high pressure from the central Plains across the South.

We’re back to the low 80s under a sunny sky Friday, with still comfortable humidity. However, on the warmer backside of a high pressure ridge, we get back into midsummer heat on a partly to mostly sunny Saturday.

Humidity will be moderate, but edging up.

Sunday will be very warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid 80s, and the chance of a few thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Behind the cold front, a refreshing air mass will take our humidity down next Monday, and bring highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

In the 8-14 day temperature probability outlook, the Climate Prediction Center has reduced confidence in warmer than average temps in our region, meaning the hot ridge to our south and west will recede and weaken a bit.

CPC’s thinking, no doubt, is influenced by the upper air pattern ensembles showing this trend in about 8-9 days.

Lightning Safety Awareness Week

The National Weather Service is communicating what you need to know for lightning safety outdoors and indoors all this week. There are ways to minimize your exposure choosing outdoor activities and locations carefully, staying in touch with the latest weather forecasts being a good starter. These issues are also covered with an emphasis on sports activities.

Once you can hear thunder, you are already in danger, whether the storm is approaching or even if it has just passed your location. “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

This list of lightning myths and facts is very valuable, particularly those related to a false sense of security when a storm appears to be distant.

Finally, here is a list of great value to employers and their employees whose occupation may place them at higher risk of a strike.

