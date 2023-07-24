Monday brought in a slightly more humid air mass, and with a disturbance aloft, a few spotty showers and thunderstorms well inland from Lake Erie might still linger early Monday evening after a mostly rain free day.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, with moderate humidity. An isolated thunderstorm away from the weak southwest Lake Erie breeze can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but the day will be mostly dry, with a seasonably warm high in the low 80s.

It is going to be Wednesday when the dog days of summer give us a wakeup call. A weak southwest flow around a warm high pressure ridge will boost afternoon highs to the upper 80s, along with a little more humidity returning. The sky will be mostly sunny.

By Thursday, the southwest flow will be better established here. While it will be rain free most of the time, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly north and south of the Lake Erie breeze.

The high will return to the upper 80s, though dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel more toward the sultry side.

The slow approach of a cool front during Friday will keep the risk of some scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms during a partly sunny and muggy day. The shower threat would be more likely during afternoon heating. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

There is uncertainty concerning Saturday’s shower chances, as the cool front currently looks as though it will drop just south of Western New York. That would take the edge off heating, but the proximity of the front might still leave us with a few showers, especially south of Buffalo.

With partial cloud cover and a light northerly flow, the high temperatures would drop back to a seasonable 80.

The front may still be nearby on Sunday, leaving us with the chance for a few lingering showers, especially in the Southern Tier, and a repeat high near 80. By Monday, the front will be pushed farther south, with drier high pressure oozing in and dropping humidity back. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Once again, our region will escape the worst of the heating, which, by later this week, will draw nearer as it reaches the Midwest. And what heating we receive looks like only a 3 day stretch. On Friday, I had written of a similar trend: “Fortunately for those of us who count ourselves as “heat wussies,” there are signs of some breakdown of the expanded heat in our region by the following week.” This tendency toward relief and then some cooling into early August still is showing in the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks. The brutal heat stays away from our neighborhood.