Don Paul: Gloomy with some slick spots

The new year started dry and seasonably chilly, but some messier conditions will be sliding into part of our region Friday afternoon and evening. Some mainly light freezing rain will move from southwest to northeast during the afternoon over higher elevations and sheltered valleys to the south and east of the metro area, where temperatures will remain below freezing for a lengthier period.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2pm until midnight in the blue counties, south and east of the metro area. There will not be enough ice accumulation to cause property or tree damage, but it doesn’t take much icing to produce very slick conditions on untreated surfaces. This threat does not extend to the Niagara Frontier and lower elevations, where readings will be above freezing. You can keep an eye on the frozen and liquid precipitation on NWS radar imagery displayed by Weather Underground.
The high resolution model output has the freezing rain arriving by mid- and late afternoon, and falling over a widespread inland area for several hours.
As the evening progresses, rain takes over even in the Southern Tier, though some icing may persist longer in sheltered valleys.
The rain will taper off Saturday morning, but some wet snowflakes may mix in before it does, giving way to a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon with slightly above average temperatures in the upper 30s (average is now 32). Early in the week, Sunday was looking as though it would be a dry day, but that is no longer the case. We may gain a slight game day weather advantage to better “maul the mammals” (sorry, I’m a man of science!). More mixed precipitation will be arriving during Sunday morning. A little may stick on the grass, though temperatures will be above freezing.
Precipitation coverage will thin out for the game. Although this model shows the lingering spotty mix as all snow, probably some liquid drips will mix in. Wind will not be a significant factor in the game. The temperatures will hold in the upper 30s.
As of this writing, no major storm systems are indicated to impact our region next week. Some minor nuisance rain and snow showers may reach us on Tuesday, but much of the week will be dry. Daytime highs will be in the mid- and upper 30s, turning just a bit cooler at the end of the week.
Extended range analysis favors an upper air pattern, which will not deliver much true arctic air to the Great Lakes for most of the next 2 weeks. This is reflected in the higher probabilities for above average temperatures most days through the 14th in the Climate Prediction Center.
These probabilities do not, however, suggest true unseasonable warmth coming our way. We’ll have to settle for just statistically milder temperatures than the average low 30s. There are some signs in the extended range ensemble means that could indicate that the upper air may favor a somewhat colder pattern as we head into and past mid-month. The ensembles are showing more ridging of upper air high pressure over western North America, and colder troughing near the Midwest and Great Lakes.
In the meantime, it looks like lean times for skiers here, although there is some skiing to be had at a few resorts.
Conditions may be economically more favorable for resort snowmaking by next weekend, and the hints of a pattern change may help out in the 2nd half of the month. Of course, I’ll keep you updated.