Don Paul: Gloomy with some slick spots

The rain will taper off Saturday morning, but some wet snowflakes may mix in before it does, giving way to a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon with slightly above average temperatures in the upper 30s (average is now 32). Early in the week, Sunday was looking as though it would be a dry day, but that is no longer the case. We may gain a slight game day weather advantage to better “maul the mammals” (sorry, I’m a man of science!). More mixed precipitation will be arriving during Sunday morning. A little may stick on the grass, though temperatures will be above freezing.