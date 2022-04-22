Don Paul: Get ready for a sunny and warm Sunday

I'm offering a strong recommendation to take advantage of what will be the warmest day of the year so far and the nicest day in the next seven.

In the meantime, Friday is Earth Day, an environmental benchmark that began in 1970. In the 52 years since, it has been slowly getting warmer, with the warmth accelerating in recent decades beginning in the '80s and speeding up since, with overall warming in the lower 48 states.

Globally, the rate of warming has clearly been speeding up in the last decade into the start of this decade.

Some reduction between 2020 and 2021 is possibly linked to lowered carbon emissions during the height of the pandemic, when the world had reduced industrial activity and aviation.

Friday has certainly brought with it more abundant sunshine, which can be seen in GOES satellite imagery.

Thursday’s high of 55 was an improvement over Wednesday’s 48. The average high is now up to 57, still a bit of a struggle to reach on Friday.

Saturday features another glitch with more cloud cover and a period of showers in advance of a warm front. Rainfall amounts in our region should be fairly light.

Note the makings of another roaring blizzard on the colder side of the Northern Plains low.

By Sunday, the warm front will be north of our region, allowing for a mostly south-southwest flow to boost high temps to the mid-upper 70s, although it may be a few degrees cooler near the immediate lakeshores. Some inland spots could reach 80, under a mostly sunny sky.

Unsettled conditions return Monday, with more numerous showers and maybe a rumble of thunder behind a warm front and ahead of a cold front, extending from a low near James Bay.

High temps will be in the still-mild upper 60s, though the first of two cold fronts will cross our region later, ushering in cooler and then colder air by midweek. Tuesday’s high will only reach the low 50s. Wednesday’s high will struggle to reach the low 40s, 16 or 17 degrees below average.

The passage of the second cold front Tuesday night will take overnight low temps down to the low 30s. A weak low-pressure trough may produce a few spotty rain showers, possibly mixed with some wet snowflakes by Wednesday, the coldest day.

More sunshine will return on a chilly Thursday, with a high only in the upper 40s, reaching the still-cool low 50s next Friday.

It remains too early to put out frost-sensitive plants, and will be for up to several weeks more. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Niagara County offers some tips for when to plant vegetables.

The absence of a lasting warmer pattern change will continue to raise the risk of late-season frosts. Frost formation is dependent on the lack of cloud cover, combined with light wind. Those elements cannot be reliably predicted out to eight to 14 days, but the Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlook demonstrates such risk should those ingredients combine with the chilly temperatures.

In the extended range, there are hints of the upper air pattern allowing some warming between April 30-May 2 in the ensembles. However, those same ensembles favor at least a seasonably cool pattern returning by May 3-7. In other words, there are no signs yet of ditching the ups and downs so common to Great Lakes early and mid-springs. And no, the Northern High Plains blizzard is not included in the “downs.” It’s not coming this way.

