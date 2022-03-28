Don Paul: From harsh cold to a bubble of warmth later this week

By March 28 standards, the week got off to a frigid start Monday morning. The average high and low for the date are 46 and 30.
Along with a very raw 15-25 mph northwest wind, the high temperature in the low-mid 20s will end up running 22-25 degrees below average. Then, there were continuing lake-effect snow showers to proverbially add icing to the cake, most numerous over the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills to the south.
Two-day snowfall totals were, as forecast, quite hefty in some hilly locations, and more modest at lower elevations. Officially, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport observatory picked up 2.8 inches, while a few hilly locations received up to or a little more than a foot. Buffalo is now up to 94.8 inches for the cold weather season, which is 2.8 inches above average up to this date.
Our monthly temperature anomaly had been up to a hefty 6.3 degrees above average, but the margin had shrunk to a still impressive 5.3 degrees by Sunday night, and will shrink some more Monday and even a little on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning’s sparse, light lake snow showers – if there are any – could be the finale for lake-effect snow this season. But, note I didn’t say all snow, just lake-effect. I’m not ready to take that plunge just yet.
The next storm system we’ll have to watch will be arriving by Wednesday morning, with its precipitation possibly beginning as a mix before the warming, gusty downslope southeast winds boost temperatures to near 50 later in the day.
As was the case last week, our region will again be receiving the more benign impacts from this storm system. First, on Tuesday, there will be a large 15% risk area in the central and southern Plains for severe thunderstorms by nightfall, with damaging squall lines and a few smaller tornadoes embedded in the lines.
By Wednesday, the severe threat in the storm’s warm sector will become more potent in nearly exactly the same location as last week’s deadly outbreak, though at this point the threat for long-track tornadoes does not look as high.
In our region, Wednesday showers will be scattered and occasional, with projected rain totals by early Thursday not likely to add much to the mud load.
On Thursday, a vigorous low pressure system passing well to our north will bring strong south to southwest winds, some spotty showers and possibly a few inland thunderstorms.
But in the rain-free periods Thursday, you’ll be able to enjoy a gusty breath of spring.
We will have to monitor the strong wind potential of this storm system, however, which could pose problems.
The bubble of warmth bursts Thursday night behind the storm’s cold front, and by Friday we’ll be back to seasonably chilly (but still much colder than Thursday) temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, gusty winds and some rain and wet snow showers at times.
Saturday’s high temp should crawl back to around 45, with more sunny breaks, and just maybe a few stray wet snow showers. Sunday looks partly sunny, dry and seasonable, adding on another 3 or 4 degrees. Next Monday also appears as dry and seasonable with abundant sunshine, adding up to fewer muddy paws.
In the extended range, the upper air ensembles appear to favor mild ups and cooldowns in a succession of ridges and troughs.
There is still no sign in these ensembles of a prolonged warm pattern resulting from a more persistent eastern ridge in the U.S.
Climate news
Meteorologist Bob Henson, an accomplished climate science writer, has composed an excellent essay on what appears to be behind the extreme and worrisome warming that recently occurred at previously unseen levels in East Antarctica, as well as what was underlying the anomalies observed in parts of the Arctic region. Appearing in the most recent edition of Yale Climate Connections, it's a fascinating read.