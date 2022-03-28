Don Paul: From harsh cold to a bubble of warmth later this week

Tuesday morning’s sparse, light lake snow showers – if there are any – could be the finale for lake-effect snow this season. But, note I didn’t say all snow, just lake-effect. I’m not ready to take that plunge just yet.

The next storm system we’ll have to watch will be arriving by Wednesday morning, with its precipitation possibly beginning as a mix before the warming, gusty downslope southeast winds boost temperatures to near 50 later in the day.

As was the case last week, our region will again be receiving the more benign impacts from this storm system. First, on Tuesday, there will be a large 15% risk area in the central and southern Plains for severe thunderstorms by nightfall, with damaging squall lines and a few smaller tornadoes embedded in the lines.

By Wednesday, the severe threat in the storm’s warm sector will become more potent in nearly exactly the same location as last week’s deadly outbreak, though at this point the threat for long-track tornadoes does not look as high.