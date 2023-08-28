The week began with a cool Buffalo morning low of 53, and there may be a few stray showers south and east of the metro area overnight. Temperatures will edge back up to the seasonable upper 70s on a partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, following some early patchy fog.

With the approach of a cold front Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a few stray showers could show up with fairly sparse coverage. Behind the front, high temperatures will fall back to the cool upper 60s on Wednesday, recovering to the low 70s on Thursday, the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, and close to 80 or a bit higher Sunday and Monday. It may not be midsummer heat but, hey, it’s not midsummer.

After Wednesday morning, the remainder of the week through the weekend and into early next week will be dry, which may assist farmers cutting hay.

Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying, and is now expected to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 and up) Tuesday before making landfall on the northeast Gulf Coast of Florida. This is the automatically updating track forecast for what will become a dangerous hurricane, from the National Hurricane Center/NHC. A Hurricane Warning has been issued, shown in red, and this warning includes the Tampa Bay area.

There is also a storm surge warning in the same area. If you have family, friends, or interests in the region, here is the automatically updating NHC Key Messages link.

On the current track forecast, surge flooding could be quite significant, even in Tampa Bay, with the worst surge just to the north. However, a slight deviation farther east in the track could bring the greatest surge into and near Tampa Bay.

The track of Idalia will also bring significant tropical storm impacts on the southeast Atlantic coast, including near Savannah and the Outer Banks.

To end on a nicer note locally, the extended range temperature probabilities in our region favor warmer than average temperatures.

This type of pattern would also favor drier than average conditions, though precipitation tendencies out to 2 weeks are less reliable than temperatures.