Don Paul: For now, slim pickings for snow

After the disastrous Christmas blizzard of 2022, January has started out to be quite the opposite. There is a chill in the air, at times, but actual temperatures have been running a whopping 11.9 degrees above average for the first 5 days of the month. Afternoon highs have been running in the low 40s, with overnight lows in the mid 30s, far above the average high and low of 33 and 21. Until Friday, no snow had fallen, with the first sparse-coverage flakes arriving Friday morning.

With our record early season snowfall of 101.6 inches, and our current surplus of 63 inches, our lead in the Golden Snowball competition seems secure, for now. That’s especially true if you look at Rochester’s paltry total of 9.3 inches, Syracuse’s 20.1 inches and Binghamton’s 24.8 inches. In my 38 years here, Buffalo has never had such a lead over Rochester.

There is a little weak lake effect in the forecast, weak being the key word. A few patchy thin coatings may show up on the hills Friday night, but shovels can stay put.

On Saturday, a minor cold front will cross the region, possibly triggering a few more light snow showers in the morning.

There may be some limited sunshine breaking through in the afternoon, but clouds will still dominate, with a high in the mid 30s, along with a west-northwest breeze of 10-15 mph putting a bite in the air.

Tailgaters Sunday morning will encounter early temps rising through the 20s, reaching around 36 by game-time. Wind will not be a factor in the game – being very light – nor will it add discomfort for the fans. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, which is pretty decent football weather for January.

Skiers don’t have much in the way of choice this weekend. There has been no snow-making due to mild temperatures, and the best bases are to be found only at Holimont and Holiday Valley.

There should be a few nights by Wednesday next week in which it becomes economically feasible to begin snow-making. After highs in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, a cold front will sink across our region Tuesday night, possibly with some scattered snow showers, ushering in a cold ridge of arctic high pressure from Hudson Bay into the Great Lakes.

This ridge will take overnight lows into the teens and low 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights, so I would guess the snow guns will be turned on full tilt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wednesday’s high will be close to 30, and drop to the mid-to-upper 20s on a seasonably cold Thursday. Readings will recover to the low-to-mid 30s on Friday in a southeast flow, as we keep an eye on a modest storm system near the Tennessee Valley, with a trough of low pressure extending in our direction.

At this point, even if this trough affects us, there are no indications of significant snowfall.

Still, I should note the European model does depict some very modest snow cover from the weak low by late Friday, with the American model showing even less, what there is of it confined to the hills.

In other words, there are no signs of either significant widespread/synoptic or lake effect snow in Western New York next week.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is back up to 37 degrees, 3 above average, after having bottomed out at 32 degrees during the blizzard. The absence of polar air and favorably aligned low level winds will continue to keep organized lake effect snow away from our door in what could otherwise be a vulnerable period for some time to come. As I mentioned in a recent Buffalo News article, the kind of brutal but short-lived polar intrusion we suffered at Christmas can happen in the midst of an otherwise milder than average winter. This phenomenon is possibly related to the rapidly warming arctic.

There is no guarantee we could not experience another disruption of the polar vortex weakening and sinking south during this winter, preceded by a slower polar jet stream also sagging southward. But in what I regard as the “foreseeable future,” about the next 2 weeks, I see no sign of a recurrence. I choose the 14-16 day time period because that is about the maximum lead time in which we can see fundamental changes in major variables such as the Arctic Oscillation/AO and the North Atlantic Oscillation/NAO, to name just 2 of several.

In the upper air ensembles, going out to around the 15th, the ridging of high pressure in the upper atmosphere you can see in the rising lines extending north into and past the Great Lakes is not favorable to deliver arctic air to our region.

What would be needed for a more notable and prolonged polar air intrusion into our region would be for this ridging to line up along the western coast of North America, ideally stacking up into Alaska. By around the 22nd, there are signs of this westward ridging taking shape, which would connect to the polar jet stream dropping farther south to the east. Keep in mind, these ensembles show less amplitude to the ridges and long wave troughs so far out in time.

In the meantime, the Climate Prediction Center is in accord with the mean pattern favoring above average temperature probabilities across much of the nation during the 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks. This positive anomaly should not be taken as a signal of truly warm weather ... just milder than average. The 8-14 day mean would not reflect this possible pattern shift later in January.

There are also indications that the NAO will be trending from its current warm phase into a colder phase later in the month, as well, which can be a factor in the alignment of the polar jet stream delivering colder air to the Midwest and the Great Lakes, if and when that happens.

So, while we find ourselves in a currently quieter pattern, I hardly need remind you it is early January. What lies ahead in late January and February is beyond the reach of reliable predictability.