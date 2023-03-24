At least Friday brought some brightening skies before we have to delve into the bad weather news late Friday night and into the weekend. Even before daylight hours, some people in Western New York got a late night treat courtesy of a moderate geomagnetic storm and some clearing skies. The Aurora Borealis was widely seen across many parts of the northern U.S. on Thursday night. Here are a couple of tweeted photos:

It’s there, Don! Not as vibrant with the naked eye, but my phone camera is picking it up. pic.twitter.com/wqT4lYnkyq — Furious_D (@FuriousDL) March 24, 2023

The northern lights were seen at least as far south as Virginia, in storm chaser/nature photographer Peter Forister’s fine example taken at 9 p.m.

Amazing purple aurora pillars from Shenandoah National Park, Virginia! 9:00pm.



Cannot believe this is happening right now pic.twitter.com/iPKP89UC23 — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) March 24, 2023

The average high temperature is now up to 44, so it will be accurate to call weekend temperatures seasonably chilly, excepting Saturday afternoon, running a few degrees below average the rest of the time. That won’t be factoring in the wind chill, which will be increasing Friday night and again Saturday night. For those headed out Friday night, a raw easterly breeze will become more noticeable by late evening. It won’t be until the predawn hours when widespread rain, probably mixed with sleet, arrives from southwest to northeast.

The wettest part of the day will be during the morning, with some dry time working in from the southeast on a brisk southerly flow as rainfall becomes showery and intermittent. There is something to be said for the southeast wind. It will bring temporary downslope warming and boost afternoon high temps into the mild low-to-mid 50s.

It will be late Saturday when our wind troubles begin, as headlined in this Buffalo National Weather Service graphic.

Strong to high winds may begin earlier along the Lake Erie shore south of the metro area and on Southern Tier ridgetops. When the winds veer to southwest behind a storm system’s cold front, wind speeds will accelerate by late Saturday evening before midnight. As modeled here, peak gusts could reach 60 mph.

With wet soils, some shallow rooted trees could be at risk, and downed limbs may cause scattered power outages. Winds will be strongest from the Lake Erie shore into Erie, Niagara, and western Genesee counties, and not quite so strong to the south and east.

Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days, with the strong winds slowly subsiding and some partial sunshine helping to nudge temps back to the low-to-mid 40s.

I’ll include the ski conditions, for what they’re worth, in advance of the widespread predawn and early Saturday mixed precipitation and rainfall. You may want to check this link again Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool, with a high near 42. In fact, there is some improvement in next week’s forecast, compared to a few days ago, when more rainfall was expected on alternate days. Any precipitation will be light and spotty, with at least some limited sunshine most days. Daytime highs will be mostly in the mid 40s from Tuesday-Thursday. Ahead of an area of low pressure late next week, a downslope flow may return highs to the low 50s.

Nationally, this afternoon and evening has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for a major severe weather outbreak, which may include a few large and intense tornadoes.

Unfortunately, after next Friday’s possible 50s, none of the 3 principle upper air pattern ensembles favor a milder pattern in early April in our region, nor over much of the Northern U.S. I always remind the reader that cooler than average as we advance into spring is far from desirable, but it is not comparable to what this pattern would produce in January.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center sees much the same tendency in the 8-14 day outlook, assigning us the weaker “leaning below” probability rather than “likely below.” Feel free to grasp at that straw.

Speaking of such straws, the warming climate does show in our spring temperature statistics going back to 1970, though it is usually less noticeable in the early spring in the metro area, when Lake Erie is still cold to chilly. When the entire season is examined, however, the trend is clear.

As for Lake Erie, the Buffalo lake temperature is, of course, chilly. But its 37 degree reading as of Friday shows the effect of a mostly milder than average winter, running a significant 5 degrees above its average for this date of 32.