Don Paul: Fine autumn weekend, few Halloween drips, mild trend builds

Autumn foliage may be fading fast as leaves fall, but that doesn’t preclude some real beauty this weekend. In fact, there is still some vivid foliage behind my house, but you’d have to put up with a lot of barking pooches. In fact, there are still decent colors here and there at lower elevations and even in the Finger Lakes, though the majority of Western New York is past peak.

After a cool Friday and its frosty start, temperatures will be edging back to above average beginning Saturday. The statistical average high and low are now down to 55 and 40. Saturday will begin with some mid and upper 30s, but under brilliant sunshine and a light wind, the afternoon high will reach the low 60s, and will probably feel a little warmer, due to the absence of a stiff breeze.

A strong ridge of high pressure will take its sweet time moving away from the Northeast, and buffer us from moisture to the south right on through Sunday.

During afternoon tailgating hours, temperatures will again reach the low 60s with a light southerly flow, and some high, thin clouds moving in. All models indicate wind will not be a significant factor during the game, averaging under 10 mph.

Readings will fall back slowly through the 50s.

Limited moisture will be pushing in our direction, but it appears any threat of showers will hold off until Monday’s predawn hours. If this progression speeds up, I will update this forecast Saturday in the comments section and on social media.

Even on Halloween, when this moisture finally catches up to us, showers look rather sparse in coverage, with relatively minor spotty rainfall. Current indications suggest .1 inch or less of rain where showers arrive during the trick or treat hours.

So, if the little people encounter raindrops, they are more likely to get damp than soaking wet, and the same goes for adult escorts – even though they stand taller. Because the day will be partially dry, the high temperature should be well above average.

The wind will be light, and temperatures will fall back to the mid-to-upper 50s in the early evening.

Much or all of the remainder of the work week after Monday looks likely to be dry and mild, with highs in the lower 60s and abundant sunshine. By Friday, a strengthened southwest flow may boost highs to the mid or upper 60s.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 57 degrees, 2 above average after briefly falling below average late last week.

In the extended range, Climate Prediction Center confidence for above average temperatures in our region remains quite high.

I have to agree with CPC at this point. The upper air pattern ensembles are in good agreement that any true arctic air will be cut off from the Great Lakes and the Northeast. This is good news for our current heating costs. With average highs now headed toward the low 50s, furnaces will still click on and off ... just less often. This pattern does not preclude a briefly cooler period, as has been the case Thursday and Friday. Still, a fairly persistent lack of cold polar jet stream troughing in the East will allow most days to be milder than average for at least 14-16 days.

New, more scientifically sound water cycle

The U.S. Geological Survey has developed a far more detailed and accurate depiction of the water cycle. Their new detailed diagram reflects much more of a human impact on the cycle, which had been largely ignored in the older, traditional diagrams. These human inputs are extremely important. As an example, large expanses of pavement increase the risk of urban and flash flooding since they remove much of the natural drainage that had been present in earlier times. Land use has created drastic alterations in the cycle over significant parts of the globe. Here is the diagram with explanatory text below.

For teachers and students, this is the more expansive USGS link.