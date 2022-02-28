Don Paul: February exits cold; March starts with variety

Secondly, there are signs of a cooler-to-colder upper air pattern showing up by mid-March in both the Canadian and American ensembles.

The statistical “meteorological spring” of March through May begins Tuesday. I confess these statistical divisions have never meant much to me as an operational forecaster, nor does the advent of astronomical spring. Nothing magical happens to the atmosphere on either day. It should be remembered March is more often than not a stormier month over large parts of the nation due to the growing conflictive boundaries dividing subtropical warmth from encroaching arctic air. The month often features many atmospheric mood swings, especially closer to the East Coast, where the ferocious blizzards of 1888 and 1993 come to mind. There will typically be more frequent severe weather outbreaks over the South.

Some of you may recall the all-time warmest Buffalo March, in 2012, when we reached or topped 80 degree three times, with five days in the 70s, and only 1.5 inches of snow. Hope springs eternal, but don’t pull a muscle hoping. Besides, March 2012 was followed by killing frosts and freezes in April, with 18 morning lows of 35 or lower, including 28 on April 29. Many blossoms had opened prematurely due to March’s record warmth, and the damage to such interests as fruit growers was extensive. Hope doesn't change a thing in weather-wishing, since the interaction between the laws of physics has complete immunity from the human thought process. However, I suppose I can hope my forecasts are accurate ... no harm, no foul.

