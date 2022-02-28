Don Paul: February exits cold; March starts with variety

February has ended up snowier – but milder – than average.
The monthly snow total was 22.1 inches, which is 4.6 inches above the 30-year average of 17.5 inches. The monthly mean temperature (which will drop a bit after Monday’s below-average high and low) ran 2.5 degrees above average. Snowfall for the cold weather season is now up to 84.9 inches, running 6.7 inches above seasonal average to this date. If you’ve forgotten how much rain fell during February, it will surprise you to learn monthly precipitation in liquid form was 4.57 inches, running a large anomaly at 2.18 inches above the average of 2.39 inches.
The month’s warmest temperature was 56, hit twice on the Feb. 17 and Feb. 21. The coldest was a modest-for-midwinter 8 degrees reached three times – on Feb. 5, Feb. 6 and Feb. 14. This will mark the third consecutive winter in which Buffalo never reached a zero or subzero low (it’s safe to assume we won’t do it this March). The only record set this month was for the 1.28 inches of rainfall on Feb. 18. There were five dry days through Feb. 27, six if you’re counting Monday.
After Monday’s highs in the upper 20s – the average is now up to 36 – readings will begin to moderate with the approach of a warm front and a developing brisk downslope breeze late Monday night veering from southeast to south-southwest by morning. The front may be enough of a catalyst to set off a few light snow showers toward morning, though nothing of consequence for the morning commute Tuesday.
Behind the warm front, Tuesday’s temperatures will rise to the low 30s by morning and the low 40s in the early afternoon, accompanied by a gusty breeze. A trailing cold front may trigger a few mixed light rain and snow showers by mid- or late afternoon but, again, nothing of consequence.
Following this first cold front will be a return to seasonable mid- and upper 30s and maybe a few light wet snow and rain showers during parts of Wednesday.
By Thursday, a large ridge of Canadian high pressure will reestablish itself behind a second cold front, bringing a dry, cold air mass back to the region, with a high temperature reaching only to near 25.
Friday brings more sunshine with readings edging into the cool low 30s.
Heading into the weekend, a deep low pressure system over Kansas will help pump in a moderating southeast flow to our region, boosting highs back to the mild low to mid-40s. Some spotty light wet snow and rain showers may cross our region during parts of the day, though there will be extensive dry time as well.
Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days, due to the proximity of a Great Lakes low, ushering in more frequent showers, as well as warm readings making into the low 50s.
Fewer lingering showers will be with us on Monday, with temps settling down into the still-mild low to mid-40s.
Getting into the extended range, most ensemble upper air guidance suggests a mild ridge of high pressure will be more dominant over the eastern U.S., with a colder trough of low pressure extended back over parts of the western U.S. from around March 8-11.
This thinking is also reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s six- to 10-day temperature anomaly outlook.
Such an upper level flow might also tend to produce a wetter pattern, though extended range precipitation outlooks tend to be less reliable than temperature outlooks.
However, despite this warming trend described above, it would be premature to write off a return to a colder pattern further out in March. First, there is seasonal specialist Judah Cohen, who has seen some signs in the European ensemble of a new disruption in the polar vortex. Such a disruption and possible splitting of vortices can allow lobes of arctic air to return to the mid-latitudes.
Finally an interesting #polarvortex (PV) animation with a legitimate PV split (kudos to ECMWF predicting it first). It's a complicated PV disruption & purists likely won't define it as a split but should be biggest PV disruption of the #winter & it will likely impact the weather! pic.twitter.com/xFozA8SXhK— Judah Cohen (@judah47) February 27, 2022
Secondly, there are signs of a cooler-to-colder upper air pattern showing up by mid-March in both the Canadian and American ensembles.
The statistical “meteorological spring” of March through May begins Tuesday. I confess these statistical divisions have never meant much to me as an operational forecaster, nor does the advent of astronomical spring. Nothing magical happens to the atmosphere on either day. It should be remembered March is more often than not a stormier month over large parts of the nation due to the growing conflictive boundaries dividing subtropical warmth from encroaching arctic air. The month often features many atmospheric mood swings, especially closer to the East Coast, where the ferocious blizzards of 1888 and 1993 come to mind. There will typically be more frequent severe weather outbreaks over the South.
Some of you may recall the all-time warmest Buffalo March, in 2012, when we reached or topped 80 degree three times, with five days in the 70s, and only 1.5 inches of snow. Hope springs eternal, but don’t pull a muscle hoping. Besides, March 2012 was followed by killing frosts and freezes in April, with 18 morning lows of 35 or lower, including 28 on April 29. Many blossoms had opened prematurely due to March’s record warmth, and the damage to such interests as fruit growers was extensive. Hope doesn't change a thing in weather-wishing, since the interaction between the laws of physics has complete immunity from the human thought process. However, I suppose I can hope my forecasts are accurate ... no harm, no foul.