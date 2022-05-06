Don Paul: Extended niceness draws near

In the last 24 hours, Olean picked up 0.07 inch of rain and Jamestown came in second at 0.05 inch ... and that’s about it. For the first time in quite a while, I don’t have to begin my article with a link to numerous regional rainfall totals. A little more rain has been falling Friday over the southernmost portion of Western New York.

An area of low pressure I wrote about on Monday and Wednesday will be tracking too far south of us to send its rain north of the Southern Tier, as modeled here for around midday Saturday.

This minor rain will be ending for the afternoon, when partial sunshine will begin to edge in from the northwest later in the day. Until the clearing begins, the overcast will remain solid into Saturday morning, even where there is no rain. You can follow the cloud cover and the eventual clearing Saturday on this automatically updating GOES satellite link.

Friday-Saturday rainfall totals may approach 0.4 inch or 0.5 inch right at the state line, but you can see how amounts fall off quickly as you move north.

Modeled Saturday afternoon clearing will be slow, and a brisk northeast breeze will keep a noticeable chill in the air, at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will struggle through the mid 50s. Saturday is not the pick day of the weekend.

Sunday is another story. Near total sunshine returns, allowing temps to edge up into the low 60s.

A 12-20 mph northeast breeze will still keep some chill in the shade, but the bright sunshine will be of great assistance. These breezes will also help speed up evaporation from the soil in our yards and fields.

By Monday, the huge, cool ridge of Canadian high pressure will begin to edge off to the east, with temperatures moving up to slightly above average to the upper 60s. With a gentle breeze and low humidity, evaporation will slowly progress. On Tuesday, winds should veer to a more east-southeast direction, keeping humidity low.

The afternoon high will broach the low-to-mid 70s, with a light wind.

The high pressure ridge will take on the characteristics of a block in the atmosphere, shunting away any storm systems from our region for all next week. Almost needless to say, I don’t recall writing of this lengthy a dry and increasingly warm stretch since last year. Even next Friday, the blocking ridge is still in place over the Northeast.

The gently warming and drying light southeast downslope breeze will continue to keep humidity in the low-to-moderate range. As of this writing, it appears next week’s growing warmth will not be accompanied by any mugginess. As for the warmth, these are Weather Prediction Center projected high temperatures for Friday.

Except for some high clouds on Friday, cloud cover looks near minimal each day next week. Projected low temperatures look virtually frostproof by Tuesday for the week, but I wouldn’t rush putting out tender plantings before that in interior locations.

Both the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10-day and 8-14-day outlooks look very promising for above average temperatures and below average precipitation during these periods.

CPC’s thinking is well supported in extended range upper air pattern ensembles. Even by next Friday, the upper level warm ridge is still evident over the Northeast and nearby Canada.

A reduction in the strength of this warm ridge may follow in the next week. However, there are no current signs of a pattern reversal as we reach the May 20-21.

UV Exposure

Anyone who has spent any time outside in the sun is already aware that UV exposure levels have already been higher for some time. The UV index, developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, offers valuable information on risk and exposure times. The EPA offers a UV forecast for the next 4 days, and the actual expected UV index for the day in progress at this link.

Apart from these specific values calculated by the EPA, it is good to keep in mind UV exposure and dangers are not connected with warm temperatures. For example, although Sunday will still be on the cool side, the full sunshine will produce just as high an index as if it were 90 degrees. I mention this because many of us don’t think as much of this risk when it is crisp and cool outside.

If you observe a dark blue sky and abundant sunshine, you needn’t concern yourself with the exact numerical value. In those circumstances, the UV index will be about as high as it can get at your latitude (the values are higher as you move closer to the equator because the rays of the sun strike at a more direct angle and pass through less of the atmosphere).

If the sky looks a little milkier, but the sun still shines through brightly, the UV index will be nearly as high. Thin clouds reduce UV to a limited extent, but you can still get a nasty burn. Dense overcast does sharply reduce UV if the sun’s disc is not visible.

If you spend long hours behind the wheel, remember that while the windshield glass does afford fair to good UVA protection, side window glass generally does not. The risk is evident in the epidemiology of skin cancers, particularly on the left arms and necks of truck drivers. Even with windows up, drivers should be using SPF-30 sunscreen on these exposed areas.

While there is little evidence SPF values above 50 up to 100 bring significantly more protection than SPF 50, there is good evidence SPF 30 brings considerably better projection than SPF 15. Darker skinned people may have somewhat lower risk of sun-related skin cancers than fair skinned people, but lower should not be confused with low.

Most parents, I hope, know the fewer burns suffered in childhood, the lower the risk of skin cancer later in life. Here is the American Cancer Society primer on UV protection and skin cancer.

