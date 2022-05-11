Don Paul: Dry warmth continues with gradual weekend changes coming

We’ve all heard there can be too much of a good thing. In the case of humidity, the opposite can sometimes be true, and such may be the case right now.

On Monday and Tuesday, the midafternoon relative humidity dropped to 16% at the Buffalo National Weather Service observatory, and will approach the upper teens-low 20s percentile again Wednesday afternoon. Despite the more than adequate soil moisture, there remains in place lots of dried vegetative fuel from last year. Such dry conditions favor the ignition of some of that fuel from careless burning, as noted by NWS.

A light onshore breeze will keep areas near the lakeshores a little cooler, closer to 70, and may add a bit more humidity to the air. Interior locations to the east and south will again have the warmest readings from the upper 70s to low 80s, and the lowest humidity. What keeps this from being a tinderbox situation is the residual soil moisture, and a light breeze as opposed to gusty winds. Nonetheless, this is no time to undertake burning. A state burn ban is in place through Saturday.

A bit more moisture in the air will begin to approach from the southeast Thursday afternoon. Low humidity will edge up to 30% to 35%, still quite dry, as temperatures go up a small notch to the low 80s away from the lakes.

A very light southeast breeze will prevail.

On Friday, an Atlantic low pressure system will finally edge back to the southeast coast, relaxing the winds that have been destructive this week along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, especially near Rodanthe where an unoccupied house collapsed, one of at least such three such instances.

For our region, this low edging to the northwest will bring our dew points back into the still comfortable 50s, under a mostly to partly sunny sky. There will be a light southerly breeze, with interior high temps again reaching the low 80s, remaining in the 70s at the lakeshore. Our blocking dry ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken but remain protective into Saturday morning.

During Saturday, dew points will move up to the low 60s during the afternoon, high enough so the crisp feel will vanish during the day. While there will be no strong triggering disturbance nearby, the increase in humidity coming up from the southeast combined with a warm high in the upper 70s will be sufficient to trigger a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, with the best chance over the hilly terrain to the south.

The Niagara Frontier may manage to get through the day mostly, if not completely, rain free. In any case, there will be no Saturday washout.

On Sunday, the approach of a cold front will increase the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, more numerous in the afternoon as the front draws closer.

Even as the front nears, the most recent run of the European model does not show impressive coverage for afternoon/early evening precipitation. In other words, a Sunday washout is not indicated, though you’ll have to keep your outdoor plans flexible.

While it will feel more humid, we’ll be a long way from oppressive stickiness, with dew points in the low to mid-60s and temps in the low to mid-70s.

By Monday, the first cold front will be past us, ushering in lower dew points. Under a partly sunny sky, a second front may trigger a few minor showers.

The daytime high will settle back to the upper 60s, dropping to the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is seasonable.

Having had the chance for some evaporation this week, our soils will easily absorb the average .25-.50-inch of rainfall with these two frontal passages.

In the extended range, upper air ensembles are suggesting some warming returning by later next week.

What constitutes sticky?

While there are very precise modalities for measuring how much water vapor is in the air, the judgment of what are truly muggy or sticky conditions for most people is a very subjective matter. Meteorologists measure the dew point temperature in a parcel of air to determine to what temperature the air would have to be cooled in order for it to become completely saturated with 100% humidity. A prominent instrument manufacturer has constructed a good dew point explainer.

The subjective part of what makes us uncomfortable enters in with the calculation of relative humidity. The humidity, relative to the air temperature, is very important because warm air can hold more water vapor than cold air. Relative humidity of 44% with a temperature of 60 degrees is fairly low. But humidity of 44% relative to a temperature of 96 degrees is in a range where most people begin to feel sticky. Forty-four percent of the amount of water vapor such very warm air can hold is substantial, and slows the evaporational cooling from your skin through perspiration. Humidity of 65% to 70% with temps in the mid-90s will feel oppressively muggy for just about everyone. Evaporational cooling slows to a crawl.

Yes, a breeze does help and speeds up evaporation if there is room in the air for it … a larger spread between the dew point temperature and the ambient air temperature.

The really subjective factors for comfort also must include your activities, location and what level of acclimation you personally have to warm conditions. If you’re reading a tepid novel with a cool drink in the shade on a chaise lounge, the mugginess will likely be far more tolerable as opposed to how you feel yanking weeds in your garden. If you’re from Florida or Louisiana, what we complain about as muggy around here figuratively doesn’t hold water. Some meteorologists tell you if it’s a warm day, once the dew point passes 60, it’s sticky. Personally, I consider a dew point in the low 60s on an 80-degree day somewhere on the cusp between moderate and marginally high humidity. Having lived a year in Tampa, I can tell you a dew point of 63 with temps in the low 90s would be considered a gift from nature down there. On warm days in our region, most people will feel noticeably more uncomfortable when the dew point reaches the upper 60s. Dew points in the 70s, common in the Gulf states, are oppressive in the Northeast. So, when the dew points reach the low 60s Saturday, despite not being a fan of warm and humid weather, I will keep my whining down to a low roar.

