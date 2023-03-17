The National Weather Service Doppler radar was wearing plenty o’ green on Friday morning, the wettest part of St. Patrick’s Day.

It was meteorological wearing o’ the green on St. Patrick’s Day, with the most widespread rain during the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/ReOPGFb6hV — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) March 17, 2023

After an early morning high of 51, tying for the mildest reading of the month so far, that will be our thermal peak for the weekend. Gustier southwest winds will become stronger and usher in first cooler, and then colder air overnight. Intermittent rain showers Friday evening will transition over to spotty light snow showers as temps tumble back to the mid-20s by morning.

Peak wind gusts up to 45 mph on the Niagara Frontier Friday evening will subside overnight, but begin to pick up again during Saturday.

By the time the Old Neighborhood Parade in the First Ward gets going Saturday, scattered lake snow showers will be crossing our region, more concentrated over hilly terrain to the south.

West-southwest winds will average 15-30 mph with peak gusts around 40, accompanied by temps in the upper 20s-30. The wind chill temperatures will be in the low teens.

More lake-effect snow showers will be crossing the region into Saturday night, with minor spotty coatings on the Niagara Frontier. There will be more concentration on the hilly terrain to the south.

Overnight lows will fall to the upper teens-low 20s, and the harsh wind chill will continue.

Sunday will offer some improvement for the Buffalo parade, though not much. Snow showers will still be around, though with less coverage under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps will peak in the low 30s, with a wind chill again roaming through the teens.

Snowfall totals on hilly terrain, including Wyoming County, will peak in the range of 4 to 6 inches by Sunday evening, with uneven coverage. Only minor, patchy coatings can be expected to the north.

Ski conditions have taken a partial hit from Friday’s rainfall. There should be some limited help from the modest lake snow during the weekend. I can’t predict whether resort operators will find it economically feasible to do much snowmaking this weekend with milder weather returning next week. Check this link during the weekend to see if snowmaking has been underway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s high will be in the seasonable low 40s, reaching the mid-upper 40s by midweek under a southwest flow.

After a drying period, mitigated by continued snow melt, scattered showers will be approaching during a mild Thursday and become more numerous Thursday night and Friday with the arrival of a vigorous low pressure system.

This system will bring us exactly what we don’t need: a widespread moderate rainfall. There will be no respite from the parade of muddy paws for dog owners. At least the air mass behind this storm’s trailing cold front will be Pacific in origin and not particularly cold.

Following Monday, next week’s temperatures will be running above average, again peaking near 50 on Friday. It’s not that we will be through with chilly, below-average temperatures after Sunday, but it appears unlikely we will again get as cold as what we’ll be experiencing during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Spring won’t be busting out all over, but for the first time in a while, the Climate Prediction Center shows probabilities for temperatures in the mean to run above average in the six- to 10-day outlook, rather than the long stretch of below average we have endured.

In the eight- to 14-day outlook, probabilities return to near normal. At this time of the year, a mean near normal will feel much better than what we’re getting Saturday and Sunday.

The spring outlook

Those who follow my work know I’m not the biggest fan of seasonal outlooks, since we can’t see some of the short-fuse variables more than a couple of weeks in advance that can radically alter weather patterns for brief periods. That would include the stretched polar vortex and bomb cyclone that produced the Christmas blizzard disaster. But these risks are lessened as we head into the milder months. NOAA/NWS just released its spring outlook, and for all my misgivings, the outlook gives hope to those of us in the East for a milder-than-average pattern to prevail more often (and, yes, it was milder than average the majority of this winter, despite the high snow totals in much of the Niagara Frontier).

The outlook is less optimistic for precipitation, partially due to the above-average soil moisture in place in the Great Lakes that could lend itself to putting more water vapor in the lower atmosphere.

The April-June drought outlook has drastically improved in California, at the price of destructive storms and atmospheric rivers.

This outlook will likely deteriorate for the summer and early autumn when the climatologically favored dry season returns to much of the West.

Finally, with no ice jams in place and the soil moisture surplus being manageable, NOAA hydrologists do not see our region at a current risk for spring flooding.