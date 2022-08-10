Don Paul: Comfortable conditions are here for quite some time to come

Summer may not be over by a long shot, but heat indexes like those we endured on Monday are not likely to reappear in our region for as much as a couple of weeks.

A sidebar on the heat index – which is scientifically favored over the less precise phrase “feels like” – follows. I never use the latter phrase because it is so fuzzy and vague. For example, I was on a bike ride Saturday, while it was 89 degrees. I poked fun at “feels like” in a tweet, when I noted it felt a heck of a lot different while I was peddling into a stiff breeze, compared to when I stopped, and the sweat began to drip. The heat index is imperfect, and its calculated figures are expressed commonly on many broadcasts as “feels like.” The actual index is a rather complex calculation and, through no collusion exists, both the National Weather Service and I stick to the proper semantic, worthy of the objective formula (which I do not have memorized). Even when I substitute at News 4 and the graphic says "feels like," I say "heat index." Stubborn is as stubborn does.

In Western New York, we remain fortunate in not having to deal with the more extreme triple-digit heat indexes so common over much of the nation and the world. With our low overall weather-related mortality here, we typically escape nature’s biggest cause of death, heat. NBC News science reporter Denise Chow summed up the NOAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data in a recent article.

Similar heat-related heat mortality impacts much of the globe, often with far greater severity than that suffered in the U.S.

Wednesday, the heat index is a nonentity in Western New York. Buffalo had a low of 62 and will have a high in the upper 70s with comfortable dew points in the mid-upper 50s.

Thursday brings a reinforcing cold front and trailing cool air mass behind it. The front will be moisture-starved, possibly bringing a few sparse showers with its early morning passage.

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, the high temperature will reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday will be the coolest day in this series, with even lower humidity and a Canadian high pressure ridge in dominance right through the weekend. Daytime highs will return from Friday’s low 70s to the more seasonable upper 70s Saturday into Monday. The weekend will be dry, until there is a remote chance of a few isolated light showers toward Sunday evening. The humidity will remain comfortable. This is all nifty news for the Erie County Fair and the Buffalo Bills game.

On Monday, the closer proximity of a weak area of low pressure and its frontal boundaries may trigger a few thinly scattered light showers, still with comfortable humidity.

Behind a weak cold front, still another Canadian high pressure ridge will return to the Great Lakes with fairly cool temperatures by Wednesday. Most of the real heat will be suppressed to the southern Plains, and will be found in the interior of the West.

After reading this forecast, you can assume even with cooler temperatures and somewhat reduced evaporation, it will be important to continue to water gardens and irrigate farm crops. Rainfall potential into early next week will be minimal.

The harshest heat anomalies will be found in the interior of the Pacific Northwest. In the meantime, a very robust monsoonal flow will continue to make a dent in the megadrought over the Southwest and West Central states, at least for the next couple of weeks. This monsoon will weaken later in the month. These tendencies are also found in the Climate Prediction Center outlooks.

In the extended range, upper air ensemble pattern means show the core of the heat dome centered closer to the Southwest later in the month, with somewhat milder conditions in our part of the country. But there is currently no sign whatsoever the heat dome will be migrating in our direction. This doesn’t assure that there will be no hot or humid days in Western New York, but the chances for a prolonged period of heat and humidity appear greatly reduced.

Inflation Reduction Act to aid weather forecasting

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act will give the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a big boost in forecasting and applied research, badly needed in this era of more extreme weather and our warming climate. Even with recent upgrades, NOAA/NWS supercomputer capacity continues to lag behind the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting. The new bill provides $490 million for research, new supercomputing capacity, a new G-550 hurricane reconnaissance jet to bolster the aging and thinning NOAA air fleet, and more money for the applied research to better make use of the improved technology. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington told Axios this facet of the IRA represents "the largest-ever one-time investment in weather forecasting." In the face of our worsening weather and climate crises, the timing is critical.