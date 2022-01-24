Don Paul: Cold sticks around, but distant hope appears

January feels as though it’s the antithesis of our exceptionally mild December. We’ve had plenty of cold, including this morning’s frigid start (Buffalo still hasn’t had a subzero reading since February 2019, having hit 4 Monday morning and 1 on Sunday).

Compared to Sunday morning, however, Angelica and Olean are doing better than yesterday, when they bottomed out at -22 degrees.

We’ve had plenty of snow this month as well. Buffalo is now up to 46.9 inches for January, compared to an average of 20.3 inches, or 26.6 inches above average. Our seasonal surplus is much smaller, with a total of 57.6 inches, just 3.3 inches above average.