Don Paul: Cold sticks around, but distant hope appears

January feels as though it’s the antithesis of our exceptionally mild December. We’ve had plenty of cold, including this morning’s frigid start (Buffalo still hasn’t had a subzero reading since February 2019, having hit 4 Monday morning and 1 on Sunday).
Compared to Sunday morning, however, Angelica and Olean are doing better than yesterday, when they bottomed out at -22 degrees.
We’ve had plenty of snow this month as well. Buffalo is now up to 46.9 inches for January, compared to an average of 20.3 inches, or 26.6 inches above average. Our seasonal surplus is much smaller, with a total of 57.6 inches, just 3.3 inches above average.
The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has surprisingly edged back up to 34 degrees from 33, one degree above average. Even so, ice cover is increasing on the Great Lakes, as you would expect. It’s now up to 21.91% for the five lakes, below average but much higher than last year’s 5.1%. Most of Lake Erie’s ice is in the southwestern quarter, with ice just around the edges in the central and eastern portions, and plenty of open water remaining.
The fresh snow falling between mid-afternoon and evening Monday won’t add up to much, but it will be adequate to create some slick driving and, in many locations, will be enough to shovel. Click here to see modeled conditions for late afternoon and the evening commute.
Fortunately, after midnight and by the predawn hours, the snow coverage will wind down to scattered snow showers.
The modeled snow total estimates by Tuesday are mainly in the 1- to 3-inch range but there may be a few scattered locations in which 2 to 4 inches will fall. The Tuesday morning commute may have some slick spots but will be manageable.
Still another cold front will drop across the region by Tuesday night, sending temperatures back down from Tuesday’s low 20s to Wednesday morning lows of 0 to 5. Wednesday’s high will be in the range of 10-13, with a bit of sun and a fairly light breeze to keep the wind chill in check.
A stiff southwest breeze will boost readings back toward the upper 20s Thursday, but will provide a nasty wind chill as well.
By Friday, another cold front crosses the region, taking our temps back down to the low 20s Friday and the teens on Saturday. On Saturday, a deep and important storm system is currently forecast to remain far enough to our east to spare us its snow impact, though I view it as close enough to warrant monitoring.
There are, finally, some indications we may undergo a thaw from this harsh winter pattern early in February. The European upper air ensemble shows a warming ridge of high pressure in the East beginning to establish itself in early February.
It is too early to determine if this is a fundamental pattern change to milder weather, or just a transition to more frequent ups and downs in place of the current lasting cold. In its experimental temperature probability outlook, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward a weak positive/milder anomaly in our region looking out toward mid-February.
Dealing with seasonal affective disorder
This is the time of year during which more people fall victim to varying degrees of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to Consumer Reports medical consultant Paul Desan, associate Yale professor of psychiatry, SAD symptoms can mimic depression occasionally as severe as feelings of worthlessness, and thoughts of death or suicide in a small number of victims. Consumer Reports offers a helpful article on ways to deal with SAD, which, in more serious cases, will require the assistance of your doctor, keeping in mind this disorder has been exacerbated by the isolation brought on by the Covid pandemic.