Don Paul: Buffalo's weather roller coaster amplifies

Any other isolated snow showers during the weekend will be of even less consequence. The Saturday breeze will continue to slowly subside in the afternoon. Even so, as temps slowly fall, the afternoon wind chill will be in the single digits. Some cloud cover Saturday night should keep low temperatures in the 5-10 degree range, with a few flurries possible. Without the insulating clouds, subzero cold would occur, at least inland.

On Sunday, some sunny breaks won’t be able to do much with the frigid air mass in place. The daytime high will range from 10 in the hills to 15 in the metro area. Even with a lighter north breeze at 6-12 mph, the wind chill will run near 0 to 5 degrees, and a few flurries will be possible. Across the country at the Super Bowl in L.A., the game-time temperature will be in the mid-upper 80s, with a rare February heat advisory in effect until 6 p.m. PST. Readings will be more comfortable during the second half.

On Valentine’s Day, we’ll head to the upper teens, Tuesday we’re in the upper 20s, and then the roller coaster heads into high gear. A stiff southwest flow on Wednesday will bring us close to 50 degrees.