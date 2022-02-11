Don Paul: Buffalo's weather roller coaster amplifies

Following a Friday with very gusty, warming winds boosting temps to the much-above-average mid- to upper 40s, a return to a harsh deep freeze can seem especially discouraging for those who have had it up to here with winter.
Early on Friday, the airport observatory snow cover was down to 10 inches, the lowest in a few weeks, and Friday’s warm winds plus some scattered rain showers will take the snowpack down a few more inches. It’s not exactly springlike, but this will be the third day this week and the fifth day this month temperatures have reached the 40s, when the average high is still only 32.
These bigger temperature swings are a sign of the advance of spring, with more frequent battles between polar air masses to the north and subtropical air near the Gulf, often spawning vigorous low pressure storm systems in the battle zone. For now, however, the polar air mass headed our way will be here before Saturday morning, and digging in its icy heels into early next week. The second of two cold fronts will be crossing our region before dawn.
Winds will subside a little from Friday’s 25-38 mph south-southwest wind to 15-25 mph behind the cold fronts, and rain showers will turn to snow overnight, with little accumulation before dawn. Temperatures will head into the upper 20s by early Saturday, and fall to the upper teens by the dinner hour. The snow showers in the morning may produce spotty 1-2 inch accumulations.
Any other isolated snow showers during the weekend will be of even less consequence. The Saturday breeze will continue to slowly subside in the afternoon. Even so, as temps slowly fall, the afternoon wind chill will be in the single digits. Some cloud cover Saturday night should keep low temperatures in the 5-10 degree range, with a few flurries possible. Without the insulating clouds, subzero cold would occur, at least inland.
On Sunday, some sunny breaks won’t be able to do much with the frigid air mass in place. The daytime high will range from 10 in the hills to 15 in the metro area. Even with a lighter north breeze at 6-12 mph, the wind chill will run near 0 to 5 degrees, and a few flurries will be possible. Across the country at the Super Bowl in L.A., the game-time temperature will be in the mid-upper 80s, with a rare February heat advisory in effect until 6 p.m. PST. Readings will be more comfortable during the second half.
On Valentine’s Day, we’ll head to the upper teens, Tuesday we’re in the upper 20s, and then the roller coaster heads into high gear. A stiff southwest flow on Wednesday will bring us close to 50 degrees.
That kind of thaw could begin to loosen ice on streams and creeks. The complications would increase if significant rainfall accompanied the thaw. With that in mind, such a combination may be taking shape. Still on the warm side of a slow-moving cold front, Thursday’s highs will likely reach the low 50s. Waves of low pressure moving along the front may be able to tap Gulf moisture and bring rainfall into our region.
Click here to see the early Weather Prediction Center estimate of rainfall potential from Wednesday evening until Friday evening.
All three global models (European, American and Canadian) currently indicate significant rainfall Thursday in our region, followed by a return to colder temperatures next Friday. It’s early in the game, but we may have to begin to monitor for ice jam flooding potential by Thursday.
In the meantime, here are the latest ski conditions. While there is no fresh powder to be had, bases appear to remain in good shape.
Water vapor and global warming
In the last section of my article Wednesday, I wrote that evidence of alarming increases in methane emissions from both human-made and natural activities appear to be establishing a feedback mechanism in which the methane-linked warming is probably increasing microbial methane emissions from warming sea beds, wetlands and melting permafrost, which, in turn, accelerate the ongoing warming.
A similar feedback mechanism appears to be underway in the relationship between atmospheric water vapor and global warming. Water vapor is, by far, the most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Without greenhouse gases, according to NASA, Earth’s average surface temperature would be 59 degrees colder, and we wouldn’t be here.
What must be understood about water vapor is that in a stable climate, its abundance would be a constant, as would its greenhouse impact. It is part of the basic water cycle that makes life on Earth possible.
However, regular measurements taken by atmospheric scientists have detected what physicists would fully expect. Earth’s average temperature has gone up about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the Industrial Revolution, due to the increases in carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other greenhouse trace gases tied to human activity.
The human-made contributions to warming have destabilized the abundance of water vapor by warming waters and increasing evaporation. Warmer air can hold more water vapor, and so the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere is no longer a near constant. According to the laws of thermodynamics, for every degree Celsius the atmosphere warms, the amount of water vapor in it will increase by about 7%.
As NASA explains on the excellent website, climate.nasa.gov, “It works like this: as greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane increase, Earth’s temperature rises in response. This increases evaporation from both water and land areas. Because warmer air holds more moisture, its concentration of water vapor increases. Specifically, this happens because water vapor does not condense and precipitate out of the atmosphere as easily at higher temperatures. The water vapor then absorbs heat radiated from Earth and prevents it from escaping out to space. This further warms the atmosphere, resulting in even more water vapor in the atmosphere. This is what scientists call a ‘positive feedback loop.’ Scientists estimate this effect more than doubles the warming that would happen due to increasing carbon dioxide alone.”
Warming begets warming. It is now known human activity-linked greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide, are responsible for the warming climate. Global warming is accelerating the role of nature’s greenhouse gases by increasing their emissions from natural sources, which then increases their warming impacts. Our main hope is to globally broaden and speed reductions in carbon and methane emissions tied to fossil fuel extraction and burning as well as those produced by agriculture. Otherwise, these feedback mechanisms will only worsen and make the worst-case scenarios of a warming climate far more likely.