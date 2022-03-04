Don Paul: Big-time weekend warmup includes strong winds Sunday

Thursday was cold, with afternoon high temps in the 20s. Friday started out with a Buffalo low of 11 but with a few subzero readings in sheltered Southern Tier valleys.

After Friday’s seasonably cold readings, this kind of chill will be left behind us for the next seven days. This should not be taken to mean we are through with any cold weather for the season, as you'll see later in the article.

During this cold weather season, Buffalo’s singular coldest low temperature was 1 degree on Jan. 22. Over the last 50 years, Buffalo’s very coldest days most often have been occurring between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. But the trend of those coldest days since 1970 has been edging up to be less cold, in concert with climate change.