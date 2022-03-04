Don Paul: Big-time weekend warmup includes strong winds Sunday

Thursday was cold, with afternoon high temps in the 20s. Friday started out with a Buffalo low of 11 but with a few subzero readings in sheltered Southern Tier valleys.
After Friday’s seasonably cold readings, this kind of chill will be left behind us for the next seven days. This should not be taken to mean we are through with any cold weather for the season, as you'll see later in the article.
During this cold weather season, Buffalo’s singular coldest low temperature was 1 degree on Jan. 22. Over the last 50 years, Buffalo’s very coldest days most often have been occurring between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. But the trend of those coldest days since 1970 has been edging up to be less cold, in concert with climate change.
Our weekend warmup will commence in earnest Saturday morning. Friday night cloud cover will hold morning low temps in the 20s, followed by a developing downslope southeast breeze under a mostly cloudy Saturday sky boosting afternoon highs into the upper 40s. Note the vigorous storm system on the Minnesota-Iowa border. As that low deepens, it will spell the story of our Sunday weather, likely bringing us the warmest temperatures we’ve had since December. By Sunday, the storm’s circulation should boost late-morning readings into the low 60s on the Niagara Frontier.
Rainfall amounts in the strong south-southwest flow will be fairly light, so I don’t anticipate any flooding problems even though streams and creeks are running on the high side. It’s the winds, in advance of and behind the storm’s trailing cold front, that will be the problem.
The storm track, passing to our northwest, climatologically favors the potential for strong to damaging high-wind criteria for several hours, from late morning into mid-afternoon. In this modeled output, the sustained winds on the Niagara Frontier as well as coastal Chautauqua County may range from 30-40 mph during this period. The sharp pressure fall ahead of the cold front and the rapid pressure jump behind the front, called a pressure couplet, may produce a short period of peak gusts reaching 60-65 mph.
The muddy soil will make trees more vulnerable to gusts in this range. I’ll update this information in the comments section by later Saturday morning, based on newer data.
Support Local Journalism
After the springlike highs, readings will fall back to the low 40s later Sunday, behind the cold front. However, conditions grow trickier by Monday, with the cold front stalling out over southern Pennsylvania and providing a pathway for ripples of low pressure passing to our south.
These smaller low pressure systems will have a tendency to bring mainly rain to the Southern Tier, closer to the warm air riding over the front. The American GFS model, however, has the cold air being deep enough farther north on the Niagara Frontier to bring at least wet snow by mid-afternoon. This could produce some slushy accumulation.
In both the GFS and the Canadian models, a transition to all snow across all of Western New York would occur during Monday evening, at which time some limited accumulation would become more likely.
The snowiest of the models, the Canadian GEM, brings moderate snow before Tuesday dawn to the Niagara Frontier. There may be enough for a slow Tuesday morning commute, though even in the GEM the amounts could hardly be called overwhelming.
With any lingering snow showers ending early Tuesday, the rest of the workweek looks uneventful. Temperatures will range from the seasonable upper 30s Tuesday back into the mid-40s by midweek, and may approach 50 again around Friday.
By Friday, you may want to note the frigid temperatures returning to the Northern Plains. The coldest part of that airmass should remain to our west into Saturday, but there are signs cold weather will return to our region by around Sunday in the European upper air ensemble.
Part of this retrogression to cold would be due to a disruption of the polar vortex into two centers. There is a weaker center closer to the North Pole, with a disrupted stronger vortex having dropped into Hudson Bay, then able to steer colder air farther south. I had been showing a tendency to chillier weather at about this time in my Monday and Wednesday articles, so this European output is not a surprise.
The Climate Prediction Center also seems to agree with this trend, showing in its eight- to 14-day temperature anomaly probabilities.