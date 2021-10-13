Don Paul: Autumnal pattern sets up this weekend

Tuesday’s high temperature was 80 degrees. The low was 60. (The average high and low for October 12th are 61 and 45.) That’s the kind of day that has been almost commonplace in the last week, in what has been an extraordinarily lengthy and unseasonably warm pattern. Buffalo has had two 80 degree highs, one day with 81, and 6 days in the 70s. The mean temperature for October through the 11th is 67 degrees, 11.7 degrees above the average of 55.3 degrees. Statistically, this would have to be considered a huge warm anomaly. We’re not quite done with unseasonable warmth yet, either. Daytime highs will remain in the 70s through Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, nowhere near normal. It is probably safe for me to state Tuesday’s 80 was the last time we’ll reach that mark this year, but even that is not quite a certainty.
A transition to much cooler weather is arriving by this weekend. “Much cooler,” however, should not be confused with unseasonably cold. It will really be a return to long overdue seasonable temperatures you would expect this time of year, rather than a blast of cold weather. It may feel that way to some – after the readings we’ve experienced recently – true enough. The arrival of the cooler weather will be preceded by an active cold front approaching our region Friday.
Strong winds aloft ahead of the front may produce a few intense thunderstorms, and the Storm Prediction Center is currently assigning a marginal 5% risk of severe storms with damaging gusts to our region.
While this is not a tinderbox setup for severe storms, it will bear monitoring.
It appears this will end up being the warmest first half of October for Buffalo on record, according to National Weather Service climate statistics. But once the cold front goes by, gusty winds will gradually increase and more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will usher in the cooler air. The front will be east of the Niagara Frontier by early Saturday.
Once winds pick up, they are likely to become gustier later Saturday and into Sunday. The wettest part of the weekend will be Saturday into early afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
The rainfall should diminish in coverage to scattered showers later in the day, as temperatures slip through the mid-low 60s, dropping into the upper 50s by late in the day. Windspeeds will increase into the second half of the weekend as well, with some lake enhanced scattered showers as the cold air deepens. The gusty winds are indicated by the closer spacing of the isobars beneath a vigorous low pressure system.
The temperature lapse rate between the warmer lakes and the colder air about a mile up will be sufficient to produce lake effect showers, strictly in liquid form.
Surface temperatures on Sunday may be a bit below average, but only by a degree or two. Of course, the cooling effect will be augmented by the gusty wind.
Readings will edge back to a couple of degrees above average by next Tuesday, but there is no immediate sign of a return to the much above average trend we’ve been experiencing. In extended range guidance, the upper air ensembles will be rebuilding the warm ridge of high pressure to our west and northwest, rather than directly over the northeast. The resulting west-northwest flow will block surface temperatures from soaring upward again.
It appears that the upper air pattern of high pressure ridges and low pressure troughs will be more progressive, rather than persistent. This translates to more temperature ups and downs, which would be more typical for the 2nd half of October. However, late in the month, the American and Canadian ensembles suggest the warm ridge may be rebuilding back over the northeast.
Keep in mind that uncertainty increases further out in time.
The Climate Prediction Center takes into account the earlier shifting of the ridge farther west in its 8-14 day temperature probability outlook, showing strongest positive warmth anomalies under that ridge.