Don Paul: April inventory, a chilly holiday and warming in the distance

If it weren’t for some scattered showers developing during Friday, this could have been a day to speed up evaporation from muddy yards and fields. Gusty winds can work wonders if temperatures are mild and humidity is low. We will have such winds, with a wind advisory in effect for all of Western New York except Allegany County in the afternoon. Sustained southwest winds will increase to 20-30 mph, with some peak gusts reaching 45 to possibly 55 mph.

Alas, there will be some developing scattered showers to tamp down the evaporation in many locations by mid-late afternoon.

Before we go on with the forecast, let’s examine how we’ve been doing in April, now that we’re at the halfway mark for the month. We do tend to have selective memories.

Anecdotally, I’ve received a number of complaints about how the month and spring, in general, have been going, with an emphasis on the aforementioned mud, and some chilly weekends. The mud is there, no doubt, and is quite typical for the first part of spring most years even if the majority of days have been milder than average. If we look at current calculated soil moisture, soil moisture is high over the eastern U.S. That is to be expected, except during the infrequent droughts that can impact the East.

But if you look at the soil moisture anomaly – departure from normal – at the end of March, Western New York is very close to normal.

Finally, if you look at the change in soil moisture since March 31, you can see it has either not increased at all, or slightly decreased.

In fact, Buffalo has had just .85 inch of rain this month, running about .75 inch below average. As for perceived chill, while there have certainly been some raw days (with more chill coming this weekend), the monthly mean temperature is running a significant 3.5 degrees warmer than average. Wednesday’s 74-degree high was the warmest day of the year, so far. Lake Erie is up to 40 degrees, a whopping 5 degrees above average, which is an anomaly that could not have occurred if we were having a cold April. Our monthly snowfall has been .1 inch, which is 1.7 inches below average.

Some of the perceptions about chill and moisture are probably tied to coincidental poor timing. Often, the chilliest feeling days, such as last Sunday, have occurred on weekends. The other problem, again, has been the lack of consecutive truly good drying days with brisk winds and abundant sunshine. We have had lots of typical ups and downs this month, with short-lived patterns, and no extended warm periods. Once again, this Easter holiday weekend will feature below average temperatures, in classic poor timing.

Heading back to the forecast, Passover begins at sunset Friday. Those heading to seders will probably get wet, at least upon heading home. A modeled 7 p.m. depiction of conditions shows most of the rain in advance of a cold front will be confined to the northern portion of our region.

By mid-late evening, more widespread rain is likely to overspread the Niagara Frontier, with heaviest amounts closer to Lake Ontario.

Behind the advancing cold front, from the predawn hours into mid-Saturday morning, most models are indicating a transition to either snow or a rain-snow mix, particularly at higher elevations to the south. Some minor accumulations will be possible on the hilly terrain, though there is poor model agreement on snow coverage.

Saturday afternoon will bring a mostly to partly cloudy sky, but it should be dry most of the time. A 10-15 mph breeze will create a modest wind chill. Later Saturday night, a fairly brisk and cold west-northwest flow will bring some lake-enhanced snowfall to the higher terrain south and southeast of the metro area.

For those attending sunrise services, Easter morning will dawn cold, with a Buffalo low temperature of 28-30 and a west-northwest wind of 12-20 mph. At higher terrain, this is a modeled estimate of how much snow will be on the ground.

Any early flurries will be ending, and the sky will become partly to mostly sunny by midday and for the afternoon. The high will range from 40-45, with a 10-15 mph breeze … a pretty Easter day, but cool to the touch.

On Monday, a developing low pressure system moving up from the south will send moisture into chilly air during the afternoon, bringing more rain that may be mixed with wet snow, again especially on the hills, as seen in the European/ECMWF model. The high will be 45-49.

Behind this low on Tuesday, a chilly northwest flow will keep our highs in the low to mid-40s, with some scattered rain and wet snow showers.

We’ll be back into at least the low 50s on Wednesday, with a ridge of high pressure bringing us abundant sunshine and a lighter breeze. Readings may approach 60 by Thursday, although some scattered showers may cross the region with a passing warm front followed by a cold front. Behind the latter front will lie Pacific air, so Friday cooling will be slight, back to the mid-50s.

All this week, the three principle upper air ensembles have been continuing to forecast the arrival of a warm ridge of high pressure in the East by around April 23-24.

The preliminary good news is these same ensembles are tending to see a moderating trend that would persist right up until the start of May. With greater uncertainty further out in time, it’s true that some smaller ups and downs between April 23 and April 30 can’t be seen this far out in time. However, this is the first occasion in a long while in which the extended range didn’t hint at only a short shelf life for the later April warming trend.

