Still another storm rife with uncertainty on precipitation type (whether snow dominates rather than snow quickly changing to sleet, freezing rain and rain) will be upon us later Friday afternoon and evening. The dilemma centers on the depth of subfreezing air aloft versus the arrival of warmer air aloft overrunning the cold air. The shallower the cold air layer, the less snow and the more sleet, freezing rain and, if the warm air makes it to the ground, rain we get.

There is enough moisture with this approaching storm system to produce fairly heavy precipitation and, if it were all snow, a lot of it. The best chance for at least a period of heavy snow will be in the northern and eastern portions of Western New York, with a lower chance of significant snow in the southwest part of our region. These are probabilities for 4 inches or more computed by the Buffalo National Weather Service as of early Thursday.

This NWS graphic is based on the most likely path to be taken by the storm center, which favors warmer air becoming more dominant quickly to the southwest of the metro area.

The Friday morning commute will be dry. It is the evening commute that will be impacted, as modeled here. Mixed rain and snow will arrive in the southwest first, where colder air will already be shallow on an east-southeast flow.

The initial onset of precipitation farther north will fall into drier air, cooling the column of air as some evaporation occurs, and favoring more snow to the north and east. This NWS model, called the HRRR, has more cooling and more snow than some other models by mid-Friday evening.

In any case, this will be a deep, vigorous storm system, and the amount, duration and placement of heavier snow in light of the shallower depth of cold air will remain a tough call right into the actual storm passage over our region Friday evening. I believe the European model, as of this writing, captures the snow placement and amounts best by late Friday night. I will update this forecast in the comments section and on social media Friday as necessary. This graphic also accounts for the inevitable melting and compression of snow that occurs with marginally cold temperatures.

There’s an unfortunate sidebar with this strong storm system. Later Thursday, a major severe weather outbreak including a few large tornadoes will threaten parts of the South, including the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex.

Snow showers will linger Saturday behind the parent low, redeveloping off the East Coast. Most of the snow will be wet, with daytime highs remaining above freezing. A brisk west-northwest breeze will make the mid-to-upper 30s feel colder, and drier air will cut off the snow showers during the afternoon.

Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, Sunday’s high will be a seasonably mild 40 degrees. As for you skiers, most resorts are open and operating, but no one should expect to see any fresh powder.

More moderation can be expected Monday in a southeast flow ahead of the next storm system, with readings heading toward the upper 40s.

Some snow showers will return by Tuesday and Wednesday in a seasonably chilly flow behind the storm system as temperatures return to the mid-to-low 30s. No major accumulations are expected. Seasonable temperatures are likely from Tuesday into Friday, after Monday’s warmth.

As per my Monday article, colder-than-average-for-March temperatures are still anticipated, partly due to the ongoing Sudden Stratospheric Warming discussed in the article, which can help stretch the polar vortex southward in the North Central and Northeast states.

Again, it is unusual for the Climate Prediction Center to express higher confidence in a pattern 3-4 weeks out in time. But keep in mind that mid-March averages are nothing like mid-January averages. There is a limit as to how cold it can get as we head into spring.

The actual upper air ensembles favor this type of cold anomaly in our part of the region by mid-month, seen here in the European EPS ensemble mean.

Despite this year's March chill, our springs are warming

Buffalo and Western New York have been undergoing warming in the spring since 1970, in the mean. Our rate of warming lags that of some other parts of the country, such as much of the Southwest. As is so often the case, the marine influence of winds off Lake Erie plays a role in mitigating some of the warming, though only a portion of the North Central states show any cooling.

In a stable climate, record highs and record lows would be more evenly distributed. In recent decades, record highs have outweighed record lows by a ratio of about 2:1.