Don Paul: An up-and-down weather sequence this week

By Friday dawn, readings will have fallen from Thursday’s daytime 50s to the upper teens, accompanied by a nasty wind chill for morning commuters, along with slippery roads. The afternoon high will be in the low to mid-20s, not quite as frigid as what we have right now. Some sunny breaks will develop, with scattered lighter snow showers.

A few flurries may be around on a partly sunny Saturday, with temps edging up to the low 30s, then the mid-30s on a sunny Sunday, and back to the mid-40s by Monday. It’s around next Monday and Tuesday when the overall upper air pattern over the lower 48 will start to reshape itself, allowing more frequent mild to warm periods.

By early next week, a markedly milder upper level ridge of high pressure will take up residence in the East, with good agreement in all three model ensembles.

This moderation appears likely to persist at least through all of next week, since it is still strongly in evidence by next Friday night.