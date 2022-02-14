Don Paul: An up-and-down weather sequence this week

The week is off to a frigid start, with Monday’s airport low at 8 degrees, accompanied by several subzero lows in the Southern Tier, including minus-7 at Angelica. On the other hand, this will be the third consecutive winter in which Buffalo never reached zero or below. Based on past climatology, such a stretch is a little unusual.
The snowpack at the airport is down to 7 inches. Despite some nuisance snow showers Monday and Tuesday, we will lose most of that midweek. The snow showers, sparse in coverage, may produce a few spotty dustings, but most of the minor accumulations already occurred Sunday night.
The arctic ridge of high pressure will be over us on Tuesday.
The temporary sharp thaw I wrote about last week will be arriving Wednesday. We’ll move into a strong downslope southerly flow, a warming wind with strongest effects felt north of the Southern Tier. The air flowing down the north slopes of the hills accelerates and heats up by compression. That will take our afternoon high closer to 50 on the Niagara Frontier.
South-southwest winds will increase up to 20-30 mph, with a few stronger gusts. Since the downslope wind does not have as much of an impact in the Southern Tier, temperatures will remain in the 40s there, especially in sheltered valleys.
This kind of thaw with a significant snowpack still on the ground can often present complications. The snow cover as of Monday morning is evident in GOES imagery, although there are scattered clouds obscuring some of the ground.
First, there will be runoff from rapid snowmelt during Wednesday and Wednesday night, with much of the runoff reaching stream and creek basins. Melting will continue Wednesday night. Overnight lows Thursday morning will bottom out well above freezing.
Complications amplify during Thursday, with a warm flow tapping Gulf moisture out ahead of a cold front. The ongoing melting already producing runoff will increase with the onset of rain or frequent showers, as depicted in the American GFS (with fairly good agreement in the European ECMWF and Canadian GEM global models).
During Thursday afternoon alone, the Weather Prediction Center is projecting up to half an inch of rain in Western New York.
Totals may approach an inch when morning rainfall is added to the afternoon amounts. During Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front, daytime high temps will reach the low to mid-50s.
But once the cold front goes by, oh brother! A sharp plunge in temperatures will change the rain behind the front to accumulating snow, with a quick freeze. It doesn’t appear the snow will be over us long enough to produce truly heavy accumulations, but several inches are still likely before drier air moves during a cold Friday. Good model agreement ends with projected snowfall amounts. The ECMWF has moderate to marginally heavy snow north of the Southern Tier by early Friday. The GFS has only spotty, much lighter amounts, and the GEM has heavier amounts south and east of the metro area, quite opposite the ECMWF.
As of this writing, it appears whatever snow we get will hold off until the bulk of the Thursday evening commute has ended, but it could be close. Click here to see the ECMWF Thursday night modeling.
By Friday dawn, readings will have fallen from Thursday’s daytime 50s to the upper teens, accompanied by a nasty wind chill for morning commuters, along with slippery roads. The afternoon high will be in the low to mid-20s, not quite as frigid as what we have right now. Some sunny breaks will develop, with scattered lighter snow showers.
A few flurries may be around on a partly sunny Saturday, with temps edging up to the low 30s, then the mid-30s on a sunny Sunday, and back to the mid-40s by Monday. It’s around next Monday and Tuesday when the overall upper air pattern over the lower 48 will start to reshape itself, allowing more frequent mild to warm periods.
By early next week, a markedly milder upper level ridge of high pressure will take up residence in the East, with good agreement in all three model ensembles.
This moderation appears likely to persist at least through all of next week, since it is still strongly in evidence by next Friday night.
Even 16 days out, when ensembles have larger spread and become less reliable, there are still no current hints of a lasting reversal in the pattern. The Climate Prediction Center seems to agree with this transition in its eight- to 14-day temperature probabilities outlook.
In CPC’s experimental weeks 3-4 outlook, probabilities remain favorable for above average temperatures most of the time.
Having said all this, such a pattern shift does not preclude a temporary breakdown or two along the way from strong disturbances that can’t be seen in this time range. That would be because such systems do not yet exist. The chaotic set of variables that govern our atmosphere don’t allow forecasts of storms weeks in advance to show any forecaster skill beyond a coin toss. So, this week has the meteorological rock and roll but, for Western New York, look for fewer cold periods and more mild periods beginning next week.