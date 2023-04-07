We can all agree we don’t need any more rain in the near term. All interests who needed moisture replenishment, including those who depend on well water, have gotten more than their fair share. As Ben Tsujimoto wrote in The Buffalo News in late March, our region has experienced a record wet stretch since November.

We began the year with surplus moisture from the November and December snowfalls, and since then liquid totals have been running quite high. Buffalo has already received 13.12 inches this year, compared to an average of 9.37, which is a large anomaly of +3.75 inches.

Looking to the Cornell Northeast Regional Climate Center, we can see how far above average the precipitation departure in Western New York has been.

There is the percent of normal precipitation, which shows similar trends.

For growers who want to get their machinery out in the fields, calculated soil moisture as of Thursday is as expected, running high.

The good news is the actually anomaly from normal is not extreme, meaning a dry stretch can solidify soils sooner than you might expect.

Looking at the comparison between Western New York versus California and the Sierra offers a clearer perspective.

After a beautiful-to-the-eye but chilly-to-the-touch Friday, temperatures will tumble again Friday night, reaching the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning. Brilliant sunshine returns for a seasonably cool Saturday. The afternoon high will reach the mid 40s, below the average of 50, but a lighter breeze will make it feel milder and ideal for walks. By the way, the UV index will be high due to the time of the year and the clarity of the atmosphere. Keep in mind ultraviolet exposure is not related to air temperature, and is the same whether you’re cold or warm.

Easter Sunday will be spectacularly sunny, after a cold start at dawn, with temps in the upper 20s. The positioning of the Canadian ridge of high pressure will assure tranquil conditions, and the afternoon high near 53 will feel warmer.

The slow building of this ridge to our south and southeast will bring slowly warming temperatures each day next week, with mornings growing progressively less chilly. By midweek, the ridge will be supplying us with a brisk southwest flow, along with low humidity.

Afternoon highs will run in the upper 50s Monday, low 60s Tuesday, and mid 60s Wednesday.

Thursday’s upper 60s will give way to exceptional warmth next Friday, though we’ll fall a bit short of Wednesday’s short-lived 77 (when Dunkirk hit 82 while areas north of Buffalo never reached those lofty levels).

Here is the best news of all. I can’t recall the last time I saw a Weather Prediction Center seven-day precipitation outlook like this one.

The brisk breeze that begins to develop Tuesday and continues through Thursday will also aid in evaporation, speeding the soil-drying process and ending the parade of muddy pawprints for homes like mine.

Another sign of spring is a renewed pollen count from Pollen.com. Although we don’t have a pollen count measured locally, this site consults with agronomists and plant data, along with local weather conditions, to make scientific estimates that are reasonably reliable.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is up to 41 degrees, 7 degrees above average for the date and a sure sign of how mild our cold weather season has been. From November through March, every month’s mean temperature in Buffalo has been above average. Through Thursday, our April mean has been running 7.6 degrees above average.

In the extended range, the dry pattern appears to have signs of staying power beyond the seven-day forecast period, as does the warmth. In the six- to 10-day period, the Climate Prediction Center/CPC shows high confidence for warmer and drier conditions.

CPC shows similar confidence for the eight- to 14-day outlook.

The upper air ensemble means support this confidence during mid-month, and even lower atmospheric temperatures are strongly favored to run above average.

Some ups and downs are statistically likely to return later in the month, but there are no signs of anomalously cold outbreaks returning. Still, it would be unrealistic to expect the totally dry forecast in the next seven days to go on indefinitely. In the meantime, the nation will have an easier time of it in the next week as far as severe weather outbreaks go.

Warming is shifting planting zones

The ongoing warming climate is changing planting zones, with higher minimum temperatures during the winter months over recent decades. From USDA and NOAA data, the trend is readily apparent in our region, as it is over much of the nation.

Nationally, this brief animation demonstrates the moderation, which is driving the northward planting zone shift.