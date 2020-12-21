Don Paul: A wintry, white Christmas is on the way

Prior to Christmas, there will be some nuisance rain and snow showers and Monday night’s cloud cover and spotty mixed showers will unfortunately make viewing of the peak great Saturn-Jupiter conjunction quite unlikely. This high resolution model does show a few thin breaks in the overcast at 5 p.m., with viewing occurring an hour after sunset in the far southwest horizon. Here, again, is the day/night GOES satellite imagery you can view to look for breaks.

Bottom line: If you see some partial clearing as the sun sinks, you have a shot at seeing the conjunction.

During Monday night and Tuesday, the mixed showers will fall as all snow at high elevations, and some hills well south might pick up a couple of inches. No white Christmas, though, will be derived from that limited snow. A warming downslope southerly flow Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky will boost readings into at least the low to mid-40s.

By Thursday, a deepening storm system will be nearing, with a warm, very moist flow bringing what may evolve into several hours of soaking rain ahead of a sharp cold front, as seen in this Canadian model.