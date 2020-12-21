Don Paul: A wintry, white Christmas is on the way

To begin with, the National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch, not yet a warning, for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties from Christmas Eve through Saturday afternoon for possible heavy snow and blowing snow.
How do you like winter so far? The winter solstice came in on a mild note Monday at 5:02 am. However, for those of us who forecast for a living, meteorological winter runs from December 1 through February, spring follows on March 1 through May, and so on for the 4 seasons. There is seasonal climate record convenience involved in this system, but there is also a measure of climate reality. On average, December-February is the coldest three-month period, with March 1-20 running milder than that average. The differential is summed up in a map provided by University of Alaska climatologist Brian Brettschneider. In other words, for those in my profession, it’s already been winter for 3 weeks.
We’ve had a few cold days this December, but, so far, the month has been running with above average temperatures (+2 degrees) and our 8.8 inches of snow is 7.4 inches below average for Buffalo. For the season, our total of 9.6 inches is 15.4 inches below average. Some of that will change by and during Christmas.
Prior to Christmas, there will be some nuisance rain and snow showers and Monday night’s cloud cover and spotty mixed showers will unfortunately make viewing of the peak great Saturn-Jupiter conjunction quite unlikely. This high resolution model does show a few thin breaks in the overcast at 5 p.m., with viewing occurring an hour after sunset in the far southwest horizon. Here, again, is the day/night GOES satellite imagery you can view to look for breaks.
Bottom line: If you see some partial clearing as the sun sinks, you have a shot at seeing the conjunction.
During Monday night and Tuesday, the mixed showers will fall as all snow at high elevations, and some hills well south might pick up a couple of inches. No white Christmas, though, will be derived from that limited snow. A warming downslope southerly flow Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky will boost readings into at least the low to mid-40s.
By Thursday, a deepening storm system will be nearing, with a warm, very moist flow bringing what may evolve into several hours of soaking rain ahead of a sharp cold front, as seen in this Canadian model.
The coldest air mass of the season to this point will follow the passage of the cold front, and the widespread rainfall will likely turn to a period of widespread (synoptic) accumulating snow Christmas Eve. This European/ECMWF depiction of snow depth by 1 a.m. on Christmas shows the heaviest amounts to the south of Buffalo and over higher terrain, but even lower elevations to the north are modeled to get a white Christmas out of this synoptic snow.
In addition, there is currently very good model agreement on this scenario, so the ECMWF does not stand alone. Things grow more complicated during a windy, very cold Christmas Day, as potentially heavy to intense lake effect snow sets up, with blowing snow a major problem within the band. The ECMWF initially has winds favorable to bring the lake snow to the metro area Christmas morning before winds veer from southwest to west and take the heaviest band south of the metro area.
Other models don’t have this short metro area hit, and quickly veer winds more westerly, steering the band southward. The Christmas Day temps will be in the low 20s with a truly nasty wind chill and blowing snow. Winds will probably average 15-30 mph, and in such cold temperatures, the snow will be lower density and blow easily, producing hazardous travel conditions, along with drifting within the lake band.
Even with the majority of the lake snow over hilly terrain, the synoptic snow preceding it now appears to make a white Christmas for Western New York a high probability event. The westerly flow may become west-northwest and steer some occasional Lake Huron moisture onshore into the northern Niagara Frontier with lake snow showers. Saturday will still be cold and breezy, though probably not quite as harsh as on Christmas. Here is a modeled estimated snow accumulation by Saturday evening from the ECMWF, not terribly different from the other models, except the ECMWF has a little more near Buffalo.