Thursday was a day during which a warm front divided Western New York in two, with a very wide range in temperatures north and south of the frontal boundary.

It's always difficult to predict the precise location of the front, with warmer air to the south battling the cooler, denser air from Canadian high pressure to the north. It can be a struggle for the front to make much northward progress at this time of the year. But the afternoon temperature spread closely resembled the morning forecast from the Buffalo National Weather Service. Hoodies and sweatpants north of the front, shorts and T-shirts in the Southern Tier.

During Friday into the early afternoon, the warm front will be north of our region, and with a trailing cold front still off to the west, there will be a more uniform jump in temperatures on a southwest flow behind the warm front.

High readings ahead of the cold front will reach to near 70 close to the Lake Erie shore, and jump to the upper 70s well inland. Clouds will begin increasing as the cold front draws near by mid-afternoon, and scattered showers along with a stray rumble of thunder will arrive later in the day as the front makes its passage.

Scattered showers, maybe a little thunder, with rain-free periods will still be around Friday night as temps drop back to the upper 40s by dawn Saturday, behind the front.

With the frontal boundary slowing down in its movement to the east Saturday, timing the more numerous showers is a tough call. It appears during the first part of the day, most of the rain will be just west of our region, but then cross the region toward early afternoon, making for the wettest part of the weekend.

Saturday highs will range from the mid-upper 50s farther west near Buffalo into the low 60s toward the Genesee Valley, and upper 60s farther east. Occasional to frequent showers will linger into the evening. Total rainfall by late Saturday night may be enough to bring a new round of muddy paws.

Fields are in better shape following the recent warm, dry spell ending last Sunday, so mud will probably not be a big problem for growers. As of Wednesday, there is no excess soil moisture anomaly in our region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Sunday will be drier than Saturday, but there won’t be that much to be said for the day. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with seasonably cool temps in the upper 40s, a chilly breeze and maybe a few stray light showers.

Similar cool conditions will prevail on Monday, though with less of a breeze. More sun will mix with the cloud cover on Monday with the high again in the upper 40s. With some clearing Monday night, growers will have to be alert for possible interior patchy frost. After a mostly sunny Wednesday and highs returning to the low 50s, there again may be some risk of patchy inland frost Wednesday night.

Clouds will increase on a milder Thursday next week with an area of low pressure in the Tennessee Valley that may push some showers back into our region by late in the day or at night.

For some allergy sufferers, there should be reduction in the pollen count as shower coverage increases during Saturday, cleansing the air.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is holding at 44 degrees, well above the average of 36 for the date. Our monthly mean temperature, despite a few chilly days following last weekend’s heat, remains at 6 degrees above average, continuing the positive monthly anomaly trend unabated since last November.

In the extended range, upper air ensembles continue to favor somewhat below average temperatures most (not all) days through the end of the month.

Some moderation in the pattern may be reaching our region by the end of the first week of May.

•••

As we approach Earth Day on Saturday, Climate Central has supplied NOAA data showing warming has occurred in all 50 states since 1970. The warming began to accelerate in the 1980s as carbon dioxide levels continued to increase at a more rapid pace from global use of fossil fuels and widely used agricultural technology.

The rate of warming will be receiving a natural boost in the second half of this year into at least next spring as El Nino begins to amplify, always releasing more heat into the atmosphere on a largely global basis on top of the human-activity induced warming.