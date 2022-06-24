Don Paul: A sultry weekend with a rocky finish; La Nina reigns for third year

Midsummer heat will be the headline for this weekend's weather. This will follow seasonable warmth and moderate humidity during Friday with full sunshine.

While Friday afternoon high temps will only run slightly above average, the very light breeze will make it feel warmer for outdoor workers and gardeners. The UV index, independent of temperatures, will be very high. A locally weak onshore breeze will keep lakeshore highs in the mid-70s, while interior highs will reach the low to mid-80s. The average Buffalo high is 77.

Saturday will take on a sultrier quality, with nearly no wind much of the time. A warm ridge of high pressure will begin to slip off just to our east, bringing a more southerly fetch to what little breeze there is.

Humidity will edge up a bit but not yet reach truly muggy levels. With the absence of a decent breeze inland from the lakes and near full sunshine, many will find it uncomfortable (the weather office at WIVB, which is where I'll be, gets mighty toasty, so I'm sure I'll be kvetching to whomever will listen). If you're not a fan of the heat, the lakeshore will again be the most comfortable location with afternoon temps in the low 80s. Inland high temperatures will run from the upper 80s to near 90. Smooth, slow sailing will prevail for boaters on both lakes. Wave heights will average 1 foot or less, with variable wind direction.

Saturday night will bring slowly increasing humidity and warmer temperatures than during recent nights, with Sunday morning lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will start with a mostly sunny sky and evolve into a hot day with an increasing south-southwest breeze reaching 15-20 mph by afternoon. This flow will boost metro area highs to at least the upper 80s, with low 90s farther inland and especially to the northeast, closer to Lake Ontario.

Humidity will be noticeably higher, building ahead of the trailing cold front. During the afternoon, cloud cover will increase as unsettled weather draws closer to our region.

Boaters should confine their ventures out onto the lake to the morning and possibly early afternoon, as conditions will become more unstable in the afternoon with the approach of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the west later in the day.

Prior to the arrival of any convection, boaters will have a southwest wind of 12-18 knots, with wave heights reaching 2-3 feet on both lakes. Winds and waves will be higher near any late-afternoon thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region under a 5% risk for severe thunderstorms later Sunday, with the primary threat being strong to damaging straight line winds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Behind the cold front, Monday will be dry and brisk, with a fresh northwest breeze of 10-15 mph and some gusts to 20 under a mostly sunny sky.

The dawn low will be in the upper 50s-60, rising to around 70 in the afternoon.

By Tuesday, we’ll approach the low to mid-70s, with a southwest flow getting us close to the low 80s by Wednesday, and some returning heat by Thursday.

Gardeners and growers will only be able to count on spotty coverage for rainfall with the late Sunday convection. Other than that, continued regular watering will be advised during this stage of the growing season. While we are nowhere near drought conditions, topsoil has dried out considerably over many parts of Western New York, as noted by the National Weather Service.

The Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward a warmer than average July for our region, with no clear indication on precipitation tendencies.

This is not to suggest we will be warmer than average throughout the month. There will be ups and downs. My thinking is when all is said and done, our July will end up closer to average, which, in case you forgot, is warm in any case. I’m also in some disagreement with CPC’s stronger warmth close to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, as there has been no sign yet of persistent warm ridging in this region. The stronger warming to the west and south has a stronger signal in the extended range models, and warm ridging has long been in place in these regions.

A frequent monsoonal flow will bring more rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the interior of the southwest, particularly in Arizona. Unfortunately, some lightning from these high-altitude storms will trigger wildfires. Although Southern California had very rare late June thunderstorms one day this week, no relief from the megadrought is likely at this time of the year.

Rare third consecutive La Nina year

Since records became more reliable for past El Ninos and La Ninas in 1950, there have been three consecutive La Nina years only two times. This year into early next winter appears likely to again feature cooler than average waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which has national and global implications. La Nina favors the enhancement of drought conditions over much of the West (not the Pacific Northwest) and the Southwest. La Nina tends to weaken in the late summer, but models suggest it will regain some strength in the early fall. A moderate La Nina would have a tendency to lessen precipitation in the West even in the wetter season later this year, although there are other variables that can’t be predicted more than a few weeks out and could mitigate this drying tendency.

La Nina also lessens disruptive wind shear over the Atlantic hurricane basin, making another (the seventh consecutive) above average hurricane season likely with the focus, as usual, later in the season toward late August into October. And, it increases chances for major flooding in Southeast Asia.

As noted in the journal Nature, there is no current consensus that this persistent La Nina is driven more by climate change than by natural variability. This particular phenomenon has occurred twice during decades in which warming had not yet accelerated. If we start to see more frequent episodes of this sort in the next decade or two, that would be more supportive of a climate change link.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.