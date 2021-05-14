Don Paul: A quiet forecast; time for a lightning primer

The basic explanation from the National Severe Storms Laboratory: “In the most common type of cloud-to-ground lightning (CG), a channel of negative charge, called a stepped leader, will zigzag downward in roughly 50-yard segments in a forked pattern. This stepped leader is invisible to the human eye, and shoots to the ground in less time than it takes to blink. As it nears the ground, the negatively charged stepped leader causes streamer channels of positive charge to reach upward, normally from taller objects in the area, such as a tree, house or telephone pole. When the oppositely-charged leader and streamer connect, a powerful electrical current begins flowing. This return stroke current of bright luminosity travels about 60,000 miles per second back towards the cloud. A negative CG flash consists of one or perhaps as many as 20 return strokes. We see lightning flicker when the process rapidly repeats itself several times along the same path. The actual diameter of the lightning channel current is one to two inches, surrounded by a region of charged particles.”

The expression “bolt from the blue” refers to horizontal discharges from the cloud that strike downward, miles outside of the cloud, sometimes in bright sunshine. These are the strikes that can kill golfers, baseball players and hikers who hear thunder in the distance but think they are safe. These bolts commonly can extend 5-6 miles outside of the thunderstorm and, sometimes, as much as 10-15 miles distant. Bolts from the blue are the reason for NOAA’s slogan, “When thunder roars, head indoors.” The bolts can extend in any direction from a thunderstorm, which mean it is just as dangerous after a storm has passed as when it is approaching. Although sometimes inflicted with severe burns and injuries, nine out of 10 lightning strike victims survive. The average American has a one in 5,000 chance of being struck in a lifetime, according to federal statistics.