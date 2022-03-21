Don Paul: A nice start, wet and mild midweek, a chilly finish

The total average rainfall forecast by the Weather Prediction Center during this period is not particularly impressive, but it is enough to add to the mud load.

A chilly northwest wind will spawn occasional rain showers slated to mix with or turn to a bit of snow by Friday night, with Friday’s high only in the low to mid-40s. More of the same is likely on Saturday as the cold trough in the upper atmosphere over us deepens, with mixed spotty showers likely turning to just snow showers Saturday night, even at lower elevations. While it won’t add up to much, with temps dropping to the mid-20s by dawn Sunday, some patchy coatings of mostly minor accumulations are likely.