Don Paul: A nice start, wet and mild midweek, a chilly finish

As we head into the second day of astronomical spring, March hasn’t brought truly heavy precipitation so far, but muddy yards abound and, with them, muddy pawprints in doggy households (like mine).
As of Sunday, Buffalo monthly rainfall is at 1.44 inches, running .43 inches below average. However, yearly liquid is at 9.6 inches, which is 1.89 inches above average. At this time of the year, evaporation rates are still low except on warm and breezy days. Weekend rainfall, which vanished in time for Sunday’s parade, has added to the presence of mud.
Soil moisture is running above average in our region, as you might guess.
March temperatures for Buffalo have been milder than some might suspect. The monthly mean as of Sunday is 6 degrees warmer than average, a significant positive anomaly.
After a pleasant and seasonably mild Monday, a narrow stripe of limited moisture will arrive in the evening. A few hours of light rain will fall in this stripe, and the rain may mix with or turn to a bit of snow on hilly terrain.
In any case, the moisture won’t be enough to add to the mud coffers in a noticeable way, and we’ll be drying out again for Tuesday.
In the meantime, a vigorous storm system will be gathering strength in the central Plains. In the warm sector of its circulation, it will spawn a severe weather threat Monday afternoon with a few tornadoes possible over parts of Texas.
By Tuesday, upper level southwesterly winds atop low level southerly winds along with abundant moisture will set the stage for rotating supercell thunderstorms and increase the potential for more potent severe storms and tornado outbreak.
For Western New York, this storm system will have more mundane impacts, mainly rain that could begin as a mix during Wednesday’s predawn hours.
The good news about Wednesday’s unneeded rainfall is it will not be excessive. Rainfall will tend to be occasional rather than steady and soaking. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, so a few isolated downpours may occur with any thunderstorm. An increasingly gusty southeast downslope wind will be strongest late in the day on some hilltops and especially along the southwest Erie and Chautauqua County shorelines.
The total average rainfall forecast by the Weather Prediction Center during this period is not particularly impressive, but it is enough to add to the mud load.
By Thursday, in the wake of the storm system’s initial surge of moisture, we’ll be dealing with spotty and fewer showers with a good amount of dry time, and keeping mild temperatures despite a gusty breeze.
The springlike warmth will be fading by Thursday night and Friday behind the first of several cold fronts.
A chilly northwest wind will spawn occasional rain showers slated to mix with or turn to a bit of snow by Friday night, with Friday’s high only in the low to mid-40s. More of the same is likely on Saturday as the cold trough in the upper atmosphere over us deepens, with mixed spotty showers likely turning to just snow showers Saturday night, even at lower elevations. While it won’t add up to much, with temps dropping to the mid-20s by dawn Sunday, some patchy coatings of mostly minor accumulations are likely.
The projected surface map for Sunday tells the story, with a north-northwest flow of modified arctic air putting more spotty snow showers in the air along with a raw wind chill in the teens to 20.
The Sunday high temperature will range from 32 on the hills to about 35 in the metro area.
We’ll still be cold but dry next Monday, and cool into midweek next week. There are signs in the European upper air ensemble of more Pacific air moving east by the start of April, at least for a few days.
Still, when you look at the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature anomalies outlooks, CPC is expecting below average temperatures to dominate most days in the six- to 10-day and eight- to 14-day periods.
Global warming news
Extremely warm anomalies can be found where they can produce damage by rapidly melting ice. In a portion of Antarctica, a warm inflow from Australia brought temperatures to a research station up to 47 degrees, or 85 degrees Fahrenheit, above normal.
Over a larger geographic sampling of East Antarctica, normally the coldest place on Earth, temperatures have been running 54 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. As reported in an article by Global Weather, with data supplied by European government weather agency research stations, “Antarctica’s peninsula, the area pointing toward South America, is one of the fastest-warming places on Earth. In just the past fifty years, temperatures have increased 5 ° C on the continent, and around 87 percent of glaciers along the peninsula’s west coast have receded during that time.”
With these kinds of anomalies increasing in number and amplitude, meltwater on the continent, along with faster ice movement toward the sea, is making large contributions to rising sea levels during ongoing global warming.