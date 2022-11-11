Don Paul: A much colder weather pattern will follow soaking rain

It doesn’t always work out this way, but the rain from Nicole’s remnant low arrived exactly on schedule Friday morning from the south.

After soaking, sometimes heavy rainfall into early Friday night, rainfall amounts should still come up shy of any widespread flooding threat.

We have been in a dry pattern as of late, so there is plenty of room in most streams and creeks for the runoff. Still, some isolated pockets of more than 3 inches of rain may produce some localized poor drainage flooding well east of Buffalo, especially where storm drains are clogged with leaves. The Weather Prediction Center has adjusted the 15% flash flood threat farther south and east of where it had centered it on Thursday.

This is also reflected in the Buffalo National Weather Service modeled graphic of heaviest rainfall locations.

Once the low pressure system’s trailing cold front passes, temperatures will drop from Friday afternoon’s low to mid-60s to the upper 40s by early Saturday, with rain tapering off later this evening. Much of Saturday morning will be dry, with a chilly northwest breeze taking readings down to the low 40s in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. By late in the day, an approaching trough of low pressure will set us up for scattered rain and snow showers.

On Sunday morning, tailgaters will be dealing with some scattered and occasional wet snow showers and a fairly raw breeze. The 11 a.m. temperature will be around 36-38 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The west-northwest breeze will average 10-15 mph with a few stronger gusts.

By kickoff, coverage of these snow showers will diminish, and a few raindrops will mix in with what’s left of them. Game temperature will be in the upper 30s- to 40 degrees, with the average breeze at 12-18 mph. If you haven’t gotten the gist of this, it will be our first cold game of the season … not midwinter cold, but cold enough.

European modeled total snowfall from this lake-effect snow by early Monday is clearly elevation-driven, with the west-northwest flow steering most of the moisture to hilly terrain.

However, as I’ve pointed out before, total accumulations don’t take into account the inevitable melting that occurs with marginal temperatures. Actual modeled snow depth by early Monday morning is a less impressive story.

There may be a few slick spots on the hills later Sunday night, but this will not be a major lake-snow event.

Clouds will still dominate on a cold but less breezy Monday, with a high again in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Not much change is indicated for Tuesday. By later Tuesday night and Wednesday, weak low pressure in our vicinity may bring light snow or snow mixed with rain.

Limited sun could boost Thursday’s high to 40-42, but there still may be some mixed light snow and rain showers around.

There will be no end-of-the-week warmup, with the approach of another cold front, the chance of scattered snow or mixed showers and highs in the upper 30s. Note the arctic air looming over the north central states.

What is unfolding is the stretching of a piece of the polar vortex southward during this next week, which can be observed in this NWS animation. This is not a full-blown disruption of the vortex, more common in midwinter, but it is sufficient to keep our readings fairly well below average.

As for pattern longevity, the Climate Prediction Center assigns confident probabilities for below-average temperatures most or all days next week and out to Thanksgiving.

This is well supported with good agreement in the upper air pattern ensemble means through next weekend.

Toward the end of the American ensemble’s day 16, when uncertainty is greatest, there are at least early hints the warmer ridge out West will begin to migrate toward the Midwest.

Climate trends at global conference are grim

Currently, world greenhouse emission trends and their linked warming impacts are headed toward the close-to-worst-case scenarios, rather than the best case scenarios – which still have significant impacts – but nowhere near as catastrophic as the worst case. Carbon dioxide emissions declined globally during the pandemic, but are now back above the pre-pandemic levels. With methane and increased atmospheric water vapor – a greenhouse gas from higher evaporation rates due to warming – adding to the greenhouse load, the trends point to only the slight chance the globe will meet the needed 1.5-degree Celsius global temperature increase cap if humanity doesn’t move more aggressively to reduce emission from industry and agriculture. Right now, we are headed to the much more serious increase of 2.5 degrees Celsius, possibly higher.

Adaptation and mitigation of warming impacts such as rising sea levels, more flooding events, broadening and longer droughts and hurricane intensity increases are the hope of some to help the world get through this worsening future. For example, there will probably be very costly floodgates constructed to protect New York City – the financial capital of the world, originally proposed by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg's administration after Sandy. But at the COP27 Global Climate Conference, scientists from many disciplines have warned adaptation will not be nearly enough to stave off the amplification of these impacts.