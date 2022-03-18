Don Paul: A half-full, half-empty St. Patrick’s weekend forecast

If we had our major parade on St. Patrick’s Day, things would have been about perfect.

Buffalo had a high of 67 degrees, 25 degrees above average, with abundant sunshine by late morning and an average wind speed of 8 mph. If it could have been moved to Friday, afternoon readings will have again reached the springlike mid-60s inland and about 55-60 at the lakeshores, with light wind, under a partly sunny sky. Check out the cloud cover here. You can check out the cloud cover here.

If only ... but Saturday will not measure up to Thursday or Friday. The temperatures will remain mild, thanks to a storm system taking a northerly track and bringing us into the warm sector of its circulation (a few readers may remember from my Monday article the European/ECMWF then took this low on a more southerly, colder track for us, bringing some snow). On Saturday, the low will track north across Lake Huron, getting us into a more southerly flow. This track matches well with Monday’s American/GFS model, then purely an outlier.