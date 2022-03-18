Don Paul: A half-full, half-empty St. Patrick’s weekend forecast

If we had our major parade on St. Patrick’s Day, things would have been about perfect.
Buffalo had a high of 67 degrees, 25 degrees above average, with abundant sunshine by late morning and an average wind speed of 8 mph. If it could have been moved to Friday, afternoon readings will have again reached the springlike mid-60s inland and about 55-60 at the lakeshores, with light wind, under a partly sunny sky. Check out the cloud cover here. You can check out the cloud cover here.
If only ... but Saturday will not measure up to Thursday or Friday. The temperatures will remain mild, thanks to a storm system taking a northerly track and bringing us into the warm sector of its circulation (a few readers may remember from my Monday article the European/ECMWF then took this low on a more southerly, colder track for us, bringing some snow). On Saturday, the low will track north across Lake Huron, getting us into a more southerly flow. This track matches well with Monday’s American/GFS model, then purely an outlier.
See? The ECMWF is not always better than the GFS, which continues to improve. In fact, this northern track will bring enough warmth and instability to present a marginal (5%) risk of severe thunderstorms to the southeast corner of our region in the afternoon.
Scattered showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder, will arrive late Friday night.
However, the good news for the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Old First Ward is that despite the threat of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm, the day will be far from a washout. That is, you may get wet every now and then, but there should be a good deal of dry time.
There are hints in most models that after the bulk of activity occurs overnight, much of midday Saturday will be dry with the threat of showers and a thunderstorm increasing after the parade is over. Be aware, that’s really threading the meteorological needle in this early afternoon depiction.
Temperatures will not disappoint, ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s, dropping late in the day as southwest winds become much gustier, increasing to 20-30+ mph after the parade.
It will turn much cooler Saturday night with more numerous showers on a gusty breeze mixing with or changing to wet snow on hilly terrain by Sunday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Any showers should remain as just rain at lower elevations, and dissipate by late Sunday morning, giving way to partial clearing in the afternoon. While the temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low 40s, the brisk west-southwest breeze will add a distinctive chill to the air, ranging from 15-25 mph. So, while the parade hours will be dry, you should probably dress for the breeze.
There are no bursts of springlike temperatures likely to show up next week. Monday will bring a partly sunny sky with a high near 50. A weak cold front may trigger a few rain and wet snow showers overnight, exiting for a partly sunny Tuesday with slightly cooler mid-40s for a high. The next storm system to watch will begin approaching during Wednesday, bringing some potential significant rainfall to our region.
Rain will diminish to scattered showers for Thursday. Total rainfall during this Wednesday-Thursday period doesn’t look excessive, but amounts may constitute something of a soaking rain.
We will be dry, breezy and cooler for next Friday.
Speaking of cooler, the upper air model ensembles are still in good agreement favoring a cooler than average pattern by next weekend. You can view the warm ridging out West, and the cool troughing here in the East.
Fortunately, the cool pattern relaxes by the start of April.
The Climate Prediction Center seems to agree with this thinking in its eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook, though this CPC mean outlook does not reflect the warming that develops toward April 1.
Drought continues
Early in the winter, there were hopeful signs from December rain and mountain snow in the West for the status of the megadrought. Sadly, once we moved into midwinter, precipitation shortfalls resumed, in the extreme for central and Southern California. Los Angeles, for example, has had just .33 inch of rain since Jan. 1, which is more than 8 inches below average. It appears an inevitable season of water shortages and eventual severe wildfires are in again for this region and the Southwest, with the current drought status in most of Califorinia ranging from moderate to extreme.
Even in mid-March, the U.S. Forest Service map shows high to very high wildfire danger in the interior of the Southwest.