After a bright, chilly Friday, some Southern Tier valleys may actually experience their first patchy frost by Saturday morning. Saturday will prove to be somewhat more comfortable, with abundant sunshine most of the day and high temperatures recovering to the mid 60s during the afternoon. Saturday night, an area of low pressure approaching from the west may set off a few isolated light showers, but most of the night will be dry.

On Sunday, a few spotty showers in the morning will tend to multiply for the afternoon. The high temperature will reach the mid 60s, with a light southwest breeze. More scattered and occasional showers are likely to continue Sunday night through Monday into Tuesday, with cool temperatures prevailing. Monday’s high will reach about 60, and Tuesday temperatures will likely remain in the 50s.

Some sunshine will return Wednesday and Thursday, though the temperatures will continue to run below average with daytime highs in the upper 50s. In the longer-term, readings are likely to continue on the cool side, staying below average most days into early the following week. For now, autumn seems to be digging in its heels, though there are hints of distant moderation beyond the 10 day period.

For those heading down to Miami this weekend, there will be no hints of autumn in the air, even by south Florida standards. It will be a warm and muggy weekend both days, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, along with uncomfortable humidity. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are most likely during the afternoons of both weekend days, but spotty is the key word. There will probably be plenty of morning sunshine to heat things up before any of this activity really gets going. The NFL and local stadium authorities now have more precautionary ways of handling lightning hazards that may develop within a few miles of the stadium. Only a light easterly breeze will occur and not play any significant role in the kicking or passing game. Let’s hope you fans can find an inexpensive way to stay hydrated. Dull though it may seem, water is still the best liquid with which to replenish your fluids. Need I say? Go Bills! Maul the Mammals! (This is my way of being biologically correct.)

Dangerous Category 4 Fiona is still racing to north, but will slow down as it approaches Atlantic Canada later Friday night and Saturday. It produced winds of over 100 mph on Bermuda when it passed to the west. It will probably still have winds gusting to over 100 mph when it heads over Nova Scotia, producing a large storm surge, even as it begins converting to an extra tropical cyclone. Fiona is likely to be one of the most powerful cyclones ever to impact Atlantic Canada. For those of you with interests on Nova Scotia or elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, you can stay up with the latest on NHC.com, or check in with Environment Canada. Regardless of whether Fiona is still a hurricane or has become an extra tropical cyclone, it will be a very dangerous storm when it makes landfall.

