Don Paul: A chilly pattern is in place, including a slightly messy Bills-Jets game

By this time in December, typical temperatures are chilly by nature, with an average high of 39 and low of 28. Most days over the next week, our temperatures will be in or near that range, running slightly below average, at times. After such a cool and gloomy Friday (with a few sunny breaks in spots during the afternoon), you’ll be able to view more widespread clearing on Saturday, clicking on this automatically updating GOES imagery link.

Saturday’s increasing sunshine will be especially welcome, considering we’ll still be experiencing a somewhat raw easterly breeze. These modeled peak gusts indicate just enough of a breeze to be annoying, though far shy of harsh.

Sorry, boss, but this Sunday’s conditions will barely qualify as a comparison. Let’s break it down.

Late Saturday night, some light snow will begin to encroach on our area from the south. With temperatures at or a bit above freezing, anything that sticks will have a slushy consistency.

By mid-morning tailgating hours, the snow will be more widespread. However, the weak low pressure system bringing the snow will take a path into its milder southerly flow, and begin nudging temperatures up into the mid 30s by midday, assuring some melting.

Modeled snow accumulations show 1-2 inches during the morning. However, modeled snow depth accounts for the melting with such marginal temperatures. This means you may have a little slush on your stadium seats, but the wetness is more likely to outweigh the whiteness. You may want to bring a towel.

Moreover, whatever is left of this minor precipitation may begin to mix with or change over to some light rain by game-time, with temperatures continuing to edge up toward the upper 30s. The wind will veer around to southwest, then west, during the game, and at around 10 mph should not play a major factor in kicking and passing, nor will it produce much of a wind chill.

I have little doubt there’ll be some initial hype of the very limited snow around on the network broadcast. The reality will bely any of their hype. It won’t be pleasant, and what little snow is around in the morning will pack nicely for snowballs. But this will be no snow bowl.

Moving on to next week, strong Canadian high pressure will nose in from the north. The drying northeast flow will bring some gradual partial clearing during Monday afternoon, though there may be a few light morning snow showers.

By midweek, this blocking high pressure ridge will continue to buffer us from what will be a deep storm system over the Plains. The southeast flow ahead of the storm will boost temps back to the seasonable upper 30s on Wednesday, following the low and mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

This powerful Plains storm will have been leaving a broad path of heavy snow and strong winds, all of which will be well to our west as it carves a path that keeps Western New York on its milder side.

All this will be in the news, but not around here.

Thursday may get a little trickier. While we’ll still be east of the storm system, with cold high pressure seated to our north and northeast, enough cold air may enter the circulation to bring a mix of snow and rain to our region, with a brisk easterly wind.

There is poor model agreement between the European/ECMWF and American/GFS global models on precipitation for Thursday and Friday, with the European bringing in a mix on Thursday.

The slower GFS has the remnant low moving toward the east coast, and bringing us some limited but widespread snow by Friday, when the weakening inland storm gives way to a developing coastal storm.

With such poor model agreement, the usual cliché applies. “This will bear watching.”

In the extended range, something more unusual may be unfolding, which would eventually lead to a colder pattern across most of the northern tier of the lower 48. In most wintry blocking patterns, a high pressure ridge stacks up over Greenland, and another ridge builds over western North America and Alaska, leading to the polar jet stream sagging southward into the Great Lakes, often below a piece of the polar vortex. This time around, upper air ensemble means are suggesting a high pressure ridge block may extend all the way from Alaska to northeast Canada by the end of next week. Such a pattern would look something like this.

If such an alignment is realized, there may be an active frequent storm track across the lower 48. But moving further out in time in December, the ensembles favor the upper level ridge over Alaska amplifying, allowing a portion of the polar vortex to shift a little more to the south.

Such a pattern would flood the West Central and Plains regions of the lower 48 with plentiful arctic air. While the absolute coldest portion of these air masses would focus to our west, modified colder weather would reach the Great Lakes, as well. It’s nearly impossible to speculate on snowfall for Christmas so far in advance. However, with such a cold pattern setting up, the cyclonic flow beneath the polar vortex might favor a snowier pattern in the Great Lakes. Second cliché, and this is my limit: “I’ll keep you updated.” As of now, the Climate Prediction Center does not see things that way, so if you dread snow, feel free to lean on the CPC.