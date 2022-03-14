 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Domestic incident adds to legal woes for owner of marijuana sticker shop
Domestic incident adds to legal woes for owner of marijuana sticker shop

Green Vision Wellness Marijuana Sticker Store (copy) (copy)

The owner of the Green Vision Wellness marijuana sticker shops appeared Monday in Cheektowaga Town Court.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The owner of the Green Vision Wellness marijuana sticker shops appeared Monday in Cheektowaga Town Court on charges stemming from a Feb. 4 raid on one of his stores as well as an unrelated domestic-violence charge from last summer, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

David A. Zale Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned after Cheektowaga police charged him with criminal possession of cannabis and criminal possession of a forged instrument, both felonies.

As The Buffalo News previously reported, police executing a search warrant say they found 15 pounds of cannabis, two pounds of concentrated cannabis and numerous products improperly labeled as medical cannabis. Zale has denied wrongdoing.

Zale also appeared in court on the domestic violence-related matter. Prosecutors say Zale was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after he broke a flower pot inside the victim's apartment during a July 30 domestic dispute. He was arraigned that day but a bench warrant was issued after he didn't appear in court.

Zale is scheduled to return to court May 6. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to seven years in prison.

