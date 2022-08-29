Dogs will have their day Saturday in North Tonawanda

Dogs and dog lovers will have their day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday when North Tonawanda hosts its second annual Dogs Are People, Too celebration in Carruthers Park, Carruthers Place and Miller Street.

Activities will include professional photo shoots of dogs and owners by Tailor Mayde Photography, tips from dog trainers, a dog kissing booth, food, music, local vendors and adoptable animals.

The first 100 dogs to arrive will receive a doggie gift bag. Dogs that attend must be friendly, up-to-date on shots and leashed at all times.

The event is sponsored by North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, Sweet Buffalo to the Rescue, Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue and the Oliver Street Merchants Association. For more information, visit the Dogs Are People, Too page on Facebook.