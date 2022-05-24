 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog dies in Lockport house fire, two others rescued

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A dog died and two other dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment of smoke inhalation after they were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning, the Lockport Fire Department reported. Residents of the house escaped safely.

The blaze, reported at 9:51 a.m., caused $84,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to the contents of the house at 40 Carlton Place, between East Avenue and Walnut Street, fire officials said.

Lockport firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the first floor. The first floor sustained extensive fire and smoke damage, fire officials said, but there was only smoke damage on the second floor. Two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the report, but it is believed to have been accidental.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News