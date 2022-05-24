Dog dies in Lockport house fire, two others rescued

A dog died and two other dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment of smoke inhalation after they were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning, the Lockport Fire Department reported. Residents of the house escaped safely.

The blaze, reported at 9:51 a.m., caused $84,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to the contents of the house at 40 Carlton Place, between East Avenue and Walnut Street, fire officials said.

Lockport firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the first floor. The first floor sustained extensive fire and smoke damage, fire officials said, but there was only smoke damage on the second floor. Two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the report, but it is believed to have been accidental.

