Doctors say supplying them with vaccines would solve many problems

Nielsen, who praised the efficiency of Niagara County's vaccination clinics, agreed with Stapleton – for now.

"The idea of ‘we need to use the distribution channels that can do this the fastest’ made sense when vaccine was scarce. Now that spigot is opening," Nielsen said. "Now we’re worried not just about efficiency, but we’re also worried about getting it to the right people, and the right people may not be the ones that are able to sign up on the state-run mass vaccination site or the county Health Department site."

“Especially our older population, they want the primary care providers to be taking care of (shots), because they know their patients," said Nola Goodrich-Kresse, public health educator for the Orleans and Genesee county health departments. "They know whether or not they can handle the vaccine. They can encourage them in getting it. They can follow up with them."

“For all these people with underlying conditions, let them go to their physician," Nielsen said. “Docs know how to vaccinate. They do it all the time. They also know who in their practice needs it the most. They just need vaccine."