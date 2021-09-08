Doctors and a Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine

“We think of pregnancy as a happy time,” Berga said, “and it's not happy if you get a Covid-19 infection.”

So far, almost 139,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated nationwide, Berga said. Evidence has shown that vaccine particles did not become part of human DNA or transfer to unborn children, she said, but does show that mothers have been able to pass protective antibodies to their children while both inside the womb and breastfeeding.

“This virus can cause havoc,” she said. “This vaccination does not.”

The research is affirming for Liwosz, 34, an associate professor of chemistry at D’Youville College. She and her husband, Tim, a chemistry instructor at UB, live in the Buffalo Parkside neighborhood with their daughter, Ryan, 5, and sons Clark, 3, and Henry, born June 6 and weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

All three children were delivered naturally, full-term and healthy.

Liwosz spent a few weeks deciding whether to get the Covid-19 vaccine after she learned in late February she would soon become eligible. During that time, news emerged that thousands of pregnant health care workers who got vaccinated earlier had promising results, as did stories about women with Covid-19 ending up hospitalized and losing babies.