It would be simpler to just forecast “showers” with little attempt at specificity for a weekend such as this. After all, trying to be overly specific about timing and spacing for showers when only weak systems are creating them can be a fool’s errand. But even Friday morning, multiplying light showers were already showing up on radar and were strictly scattered, rather than truly widespread.

Weather balloons and other data-gathering have detected a great deal of water vapor in the atmosphere over our region, described as precipitable water. The numbers in the contours are the amounts in inches of rainfall that could be wrung out of the air if atmospheric triggers become better organized.

If we had a strong cold front crossing the Great Lakes (we don’t), this water vapor would be one of the ingredients in creating intense thunderstorms in a squall line. A squall line would contain concentrated, widespread storms, easier to time for arrival and departure, as well as intensity.

Alas, for forecasters and the public, that will not be the nature of the weather into early next week. The broader, synoptic scale forecast map drawn up by the meteorologists at the Weather Prediction Center/WPC for 7 p.m. Friday paints a very wet picture. It is simply not possible for the folks at the national forecast desk to get into small scale detail, which falls victim to the necessary broad brush.

But actual model output is far less wet and sparse in coverage because those low pressure systems to our near south are so weak.

If we were to get more afternoon heating from sunny breaks, that would create more lift in the atmosphere and make for heavier showers and thunderstorms. However, the abundant cloud cover may hold the heating down, lessening the chance for intensification.

If any heavy cells form, they will be capable of producing isolated downpours because of slow motion with very weak winds aloft to move them along.

“Isolated” would be the key descriptor for any downpours in my forecast. Even so, the above depicted model may be somewhat underdoing the coverage for early Friday evening.

Friday night will be more humid than recent nights, and what showers are around will diminish during the overnight period.

Saturday will feel stickier than Friday, with dew points in the mid 60s, raising humidity levels. Actual high temperatures will approach 75. Ride for Roswell riders will not be dealing with any real headwind. A westerly breeze will waft mostly under 10 mph. Shower activity will again be scattered and occasional, rather than widespread and more frequent. Timing the showers will be difficult, but several models do project scattered showers to be around close to the varying route morning startup times.

The day’s modeled rainfall totals detail the uneven coverage. Isolated slow-moving downpours are indicated in purple.

It will be far from an ideal boating day. Those who venture out may encounter isolated thunderstorms with wave heights of 1-2 feet on both lakes.

“Muggification” applies to both Sunday and Monday, with some sunshine bringing temperatures up to the low 80s, along with rather uncomfortable humidity and very little breeze on Sunday. Sunday wave heights will be 1 foot or less on both lakes. The heating will fuel the development of a few thinly scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with most of the morning rain free.

By muggy Monday, a better organized area of low pressure over Michigan may begin to tap the abundant water vapor and produce more numerous, but still scattered showers and thunderstorms, as seen in the European model.

On Tuesday, we’ll move into the slightly cooler flow behind the low, lessening the thunderstorm possibilities, but keeping occasional showers in the forecast.

Drying high pressure will struggle to push into the eastern Great Lakes Wednesday, and there still may be a few showers. The high temperature will be about 8 degrees below average.

Whatever nuisances may be spawned by these scattered, occasional showers, there can be no denying we need measurable rainfall. Through Thursday, Buffalo rainfall for the month is at only .75 inch, 1.8 inches below average, following a 3.37 inch deficit in May. Nearly all Western New York remains in a moderate drought.

The WPC forecasted 5 day rainfall totals for our region are optimistic. It must be kept in mind that it would be impossible to detail amounts in high resolution, so the broad brush approach is likely going to be overdone for many locations.

Potentially deadly heat in Texas will expand

What has already been an especially brutal heat wave over much of Texas will be taking a greater toll in the days to come. Unbearable heat indices in the 110-120 degree range have already been prevalent much of this week, including in the large cities of Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Friday and Saturday won’t be quite as hot, but the same extreme heat indices will be back by Sunday. Reading the highlights in this WPC link bring some perspective to this unfolding slow-motion weather disaster.

The often overused news phrase “no relief is in sight” truly applies in this expanding pattern for the South Central U.S.

No doubt some of you will notice the probabilities for somewhat below average temperatures in our region during this extended period. This is why my number is unlisted, friends.