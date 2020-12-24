'Do not drink' water advisory lifted in Mayville

Water supplied to Village of Mayville residents is now safe to drink and for all other household uses, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced.

The department on Thursday said it has lifted the advisory in place for two weeks that warned customers not to drink water from the village's public supply, use the water in food preparation, brush their teeth with the water or provide it to animals.

Public health officials on Dec. 10 issued the advisory urging the use of bottled water after a chemical called perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, was discovered in the three wells that serve the village.

Village and county officials worked with the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to get a new water source, Well No. 4, online. Testing found no detectable levels of PFNA in Well No. 4.

Levels of PFNA continue to go down in the village's water storage tank and crews are flushing the tank of old water and replacing it with clean water from Well No. 4, officials said. The water system will be monitored on a weekly basis going forward.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.