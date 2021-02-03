DNA found on earbuds left at crime scene leads to burglary confession

DNA found on a pair of earbuds left behind during a home invasion resulted in a Buffalo man confessing to burglary Wednesday in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said Jason R. Graham, 26, pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to one count of second-degree burglary, a violent felony.
Graham admitted that he broke into a Military Road residence in Black Rock by breaking a kitchen window with a brick on Jan. 20. Once inside, he assaulted the homeowner and demanded money. Graham fled with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators found a pair of earbuds in the hallway near where Graham exited the home. The earbuds were swabbed for DNA, which linked Graham to the crime.
Graham faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second violent felony offender on March 10.
He remained held without bail.