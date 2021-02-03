DNA found on earbuds left at crime scene leads to burglary confession

DNA found on a pair of earbuds left behind during a home invasion resulted in a Buffalo man confessing to burglary Wednesday in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Graham admitted that he broke into a Military Road residence in Black Rock by breaking a kitchen window with a brick on Jan. 20. Once inside, he assaulted the homeowner and demanded money. Graham fled with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators found a pair of earbuds in the hallway near where Graham exited the home. The earbuds were swabbed for DNA, which linked Graham to the crime.