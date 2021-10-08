DMV warns of text message phishing schemes

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warned residents of several text message phishing schemes cropping up.
Targets of the scheme are sent a text purporting to be from the DMV, asking people to verify their driver's license information and providing an official-looking web link. The DMV does not contact motorists via text message and any attempt to do should be considered fraudulent, the office said in a release Friday.
The DMV provided screenshots of the official-looking messages. In some instances, the messages state the information is needed to "verify your Covid-19 status."
Individuals who do respond are giving away personal data that can aide identity thieves in accessing a person's bank account and other sensitive information.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.