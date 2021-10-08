 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DMV warns of text message phishing schemes
0 comments

DMV warns of text message phishing schemes

Support this work for $1 a month

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warned residents of several text message phishing schemes cropping up.

phishing 1

Targets of the scheme are sent a text purporting to be from the DMV, asking people to verify their driver's license information and providing an official-looking web link. The DMV does not contact motorists via text message and any attempt to do should be considered fraudulent, the office said in a release Friday.

The DMV provided screenshots of the official-looking messages. In some instances, the messages state the information is needed to "verify your Covid-19 status."

phishing 2

Individuals who do respond are giving away personal data that can aide identity thieves in accessing a person's bank account and other sensitive information. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Niagara Falls activist Chantell Hughes

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News