DMV services available on Mondays at Merriweather library in Buffalo

The Erie County Auto Bureau will be bringing its mobile services to the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. library in Buffalo every Monday, starting June 13, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns announced.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday, customers will be able to renew or replace their driver's license or non-driver's ID, renew vehicle registrations, apply for a duplicate title, apply for a non-driver's ID, surrender or replace peeling license plates, and pay any violation fees.
Appointments are not required. Customers will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis at the library branch, at 1324 Jefferson Ave.