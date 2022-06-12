 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DMV services available on Mondays at Merriweather library in Buffalo

Beginning June 13, the Erie County Auto Bureau will bring its mobile services every Monday to the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. branch library in Buffalo, according to Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns. 

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday, customers will be able to renew or replace their driver's license or non-driver's ID, renew vehicle registrations, apply for a duplicate title, apply for a non-driver's ID, surrender or replace peeling license plates, and pay any violation fees. 

Appointments are not required. Customers will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis at the library branch, at 1324 Jefferson Ave.

