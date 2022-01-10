Divisive debate over mask mandate roils Williamsville

After the public comment period, the Village Board narrowly approved by a 3-2 vote a resolution that criticized Covid-19 mandates.

The resolution argues against any Covid-19 vaccine or mask mandates, asks Erie County and state health department employees not to enter the village to enforce any such mandates and urges passage of state legislation that would require counties get approval from municipalities of any states of emergency directly affecting those communities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We should not second guess those authorities with our own personal opinions," Trustee Eileen Torre said, referring to doctors and scientists trying to steer the state through a pandemic that has killed about 60,000 New Yorkers. She voted no.

But Rogers argued the village has an obligation to make its position known.

"I'm not doing it to be divisive," Rogers said before her vote. "I'm doing it to stand up for freedoms and rights."

Numerous town and village officials – primarily but not always Republicans – have taken a stand in recent months against the mask mandate in public spaces imposed first by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and later, on a statewide basis, by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

0:49 Western New York counties use education, rather than fines to enforce mask rules There is little appetite in Western New York for governments to enforce the state mask mandate, or to penalize businesses that violate the regulation, especially outside Erie County.