The Buffalo AKG Art Museum was closed for more than 3½ years as the art world, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement, went through a period of re-examination of the artistic representation of people of color and women in museum collections.

The remade modern and contemporary art museum, formerly Albright-Knox Art Gallery, grappled with these issues as well, but also made huge strides in diversifying the artists it presents long beforehand.

Since 2000, some 47% of all works acquired by Buffalo AKG have been artists who are people of color, compared to 10% represented in the collection between 1862 and 1999, according to Holly Hughes, senior curator for the collection.

The acquisition of works by women artists jumped to 33% from 20% over the same period, in a collection that now numbers 7,868 artworks, roughly half paintings, sculptures, installations and video works and the other half artwork on paper.

“We acquire works because they are great, and you cannot build a great collection right now without representing the diversity of artistic production, including artists of color, women artists, indigenous artists, nonbinary artists and others,” Chief Curator Cathleen Chaffee told The Buffalo News.

Many of the artists coming into the collection use their art to reflect on current and historic conditions, Associate Curator Andrea Alvarez said.

“The art world and the museum world are so deeply shaped by the legacy of colonialism, capitalism and imperialism,” Alvarez said. “That’s something that, even though we are not an encyclopedic museum, we have a responsibility to think about, and it is something the artists that are living and working today are very much addressing in the global contemporary art world.

“It is certainly something that manifests in the collecting practice and the exhibition practices of any contemporary museum worth its salt.”

Serving diverse audiences is especially important for a museum whose mandate is to collect and exhibit modern and contemporary art, Alvarez said.

“That means all kinds of diversity, so it’s not just racial diversity, although that is very much on our mind,” she said. “It’s also the diversity of artistic practices, artists from different regions, artists using different media.”

The museum is cognizant of the broad audience it seeks to do a better job attracting, which in Buffalo includes a large Spanish-speaking public and refugee and diaspora populations, Alvarez said.

“We have a new and expanded notion of who our public is as we reopen as the Buffalo AKG,” she said, “and these wider and more diverse audiences deserve to see themselves and their experiences reflected in the exhibitions and the collections and the programs that we offer.”

Change blossoms in ‘90s

Few people of color in the United States and Europe were trained in art in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, due to “centuries of racist educational practices and economic factors,” Chaffee said.

The Buffalo Fine Arts Academy, which began in 1862, opened its doors as the Albright Art Gallery in 1905. But it wasn’t until 1943 that the museum acquired its first work by an African American artist, folk painter Horace Pippen’s 1942 self-portrait.

“My grandfather was pretty involved with that decision because he owned a Horace Pippen himself,” said Charles Bana, a longtime board member and former board president, of his grandfather Philip J. Wickser.

The self-portrait was acquired through the museum’s Room of Contemporary Art Fund, as was Jacob Lawrence’s “Going to Work,” painted in 1943 and purchased by the museum the following year.

Both are on view at the entrance to the north galleries that feature post-World War II work, along with “Icarus,” a 1956 work by Black sculptor Richard Howard Hunt.

The first major artwork by a woman in the collection occurred in 1911, with Gertrude Kasebier’s 1899 “The Manger.”

Bana credited then-director Douglas Schultz for “turbocharging” the acquisition of an array of diverse artists working in a variety of media in the late 1990s. Successors Louis Grachos and Janne Sirén went even farther, he said.

“The museum started on that course before anyone put pressure on them,” Banta said. “Some museums are trying to play catch-up, but the Buffalo AKG instinctively thought it was important to do.

“They weren’t buying these artists because they were checking a box, but because they thought they were great,” he said.

Alvarez said she follows the work of Latina artists “particularly attuned to the legacies of colonialism and how the experience of being either an immigrant or the children of immigrants shaped their experience.”

An example, she said, is the large glass tile mosaic on the wall of the Cornelia café by Dominican artist Firelei Baez, titled “Chorus of the Deep (something ephemeral and beautifully whole, when seen from the edge of one’s vision, too full when taken head on).”

The artwork calls for a re-examination of colonialism and the history of the world as written, Alvarez said.

“I think it’s so important that the AKG has put her artwork in such an important place on our campus,” she said. “We are platforming that in a way that people can’t help but experience the work when they see us.”

Reconsidering artwork

The museum, which reopened June 12, acquired some 504 works while being closed for the $195 million expansion, restoration and renovation. The curators were able to use the time to both improve and enrich the collection and build relationships with artists they didn’t previously have, Chaffee said.

“The acquisitions will continue to reflect an increasing turn toward diversity,” Alvarez said. “It is a really energizing mandate that we have for ourselves to continue moving in this direction.”

Some works in the collection present challenges when looked at from a 21st-century perspective.

“Spirit of the Dead Watching,” a work by post-impressionist Paul Gauguin, is one.

The painting portrays a 13-year-old Tahitian girl lying nude on her stomach, with a hooded male spirit of the dead gazing upon her. Gauguin, married at the time, lived with her though she was barely a teenager, a partnering considered accepted practice in Tahiti at the time though the artist concealed his marriage to the girl and her family.

Feminist and post-colonialist studies of the past 30 years have described the relationship as “the target of Gauguin’s sexual exploitation and sense of entitled possession characteristic of the colonialist mentality,” said Heather Lemonedes Brown, chief curator at the Cleveland Museum of Art, in a contributing essay in the Buffalo AKG’s new “Collection Handbook.”

An audio tour, titled “Spotlights” includes an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, rather than an art historian, discussing the painting.

“A Portrait of a Man” by Theodore Gericault, circa 1822-1823, retitled “A Portrait of a Man (Possibly Joseph),” had an earlier historical title when purchased by the museum in 1952. Translated from French, it was essentially “A Portrait of a Negro,” Chaffee said.

“We discussed for many years the correct retitling of this work that hadn’t been on view for a long time,” she said.

For the reinstallation and the new “Collection Handbook,” which was published in conjunction with the museum’s reopening, the curators concluded the man was almost certainly a model named Joseph used by the artist.

Hughes, senior curator for the collection, said Gericault took portraits of people he felt were being marginalized in society by humanizing them in an attempt to elevate their status. The title could have been given by the person who purchased the painting.

“Through research it was 99% clear it’s Joseph,” Hughes said. “We thought it was really important to say it’s not a portrait of a Negro, it’s a portrait of a man.”