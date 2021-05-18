 Skip to main content
District by district results: Erie and Niagara County suburban school elections


At the polls (copy)

Voting stations are set up in the gym at Williamsville North High School for school board elections, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

 John Hickey

Results are coming in for school board elections across the region, where residents voted Tuesday on school budget proposals and school board candidates.

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 38 districts is proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.

Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. We'll continue to update throughout the night after polls close.

(i) = incumbent

Akron

Proposed budget: Yes 331 No 81

Proposition 2: Yes 315 No 76

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Phillip Kenline (i) 197

• Erin Behm 102

• Jacob Halleck 144

• Erik Polkowski (i) 221

• Lisa Giallella 78

Alden

Proposed budget: Yes 320 No 153

Proposition 2: Yes 352 No 121

Proposition 3: Yes 341 No 131

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Michael Bennett (i) 384

Amherst

Proposed budget: Yes 401 No 130

Proposition 2: Yes 390 No 100

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Jeanne Ernst (i) 445

• Lynn Errington (i) 422

• Paul Steimle (i) 435

Cheektowaga Central

Proposed budget: Yes 356  No 105

Proposition 2: Yes 394 No 56

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Yvonne Douglass 31  (write-in)

Clarence

Proposed budget: Yes 1,827 No 669

Proposition 2: Yes 1,821 No 660

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Michael Fuchs (i) 1,561

• Cheryl Klemenz 902

• Amy Leach 973

• Dennis Priore (i) 1,431

Cleveland Hill

Proposed budget: Yes 96 No 28

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Michael Montoro (i), 100

• Bonnie Vest (i) 103

Depew

Proposed budget: Yes 225 No 179

Proposition 2: Yes 243 No 64

Candidates (Elect 2):

• David Sheff (i), 247

• Justin P. Young (i) 227

East Aurora

Proposed budget: Yes 990 No 456

Candidates: (Elect 2):

• Deb Chmielowiec, 536

• Kimberlee L. Danieu (i), 951

• Joe Cassidy 1,071

Eden

Proposed budget: Yes 328 No 195

Proposition 2: Yes 347 No 175

Proposition 3: Yes 366 No 157

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Jennifer Horschel (i), 398

• John P. (Jack) Cuddihy (i) 397

Frontier

Proposed budget: Yes 562 No 310

Proposition 2: Yes 578 No 291

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Patrick Boyle (i), 696

• John Cordier 708

Grand Island

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Glenn Bobeck (i),

• Danielle Bruno,

• Joy LaMarca (i),

• Leslie Madigan,

• James M. Mucahy

Gowanda

Proposed budget: Yes 254 No 59

Proposition 2: Yes 284 No 29

Proposition 3: Yes 263 No 48

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Max Graham (i), 251

• Jill K. Smith, 196

• Shauna McMahon, 196

• Dollene Christopher 204

Hamburg

Proposed budget: Yes 572 No 262

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Robbin List (i), 669

• Michael McGarry (i) 696

Holland

Proposed budget: Yes 229 No 145

Proposition 2: Yes 271 No 133

Proposition 3: Yes 213 No 190

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Kelleen Kensy, (i), 254

• Lloyd DeMario, 176

• Bonnie Meahl-Rowe (i) 224

Iroquois

Proposed budget: Yes 1,070 No 316

Proposition 2: Yes 1,072 No 296

Candidates (Elect 1 to five-year term):

• Christina Uebelhoer,

• Heather Jacobs,

• Thomas Greier.

• Robert Barry

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 1,636 No 478

Proposition 2: Yes 1,595 No 474

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Christine Cavarello, 856

• Todd Marquardt 1,193

Lackawanna

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 4):

• Leonard Kowalski (i),

• Azaldeen “Izzy” Mohamed,

• Kimberly Bukaty (i),

• Raymond Braxton,

• Mohamed Munassar (i)

Lake Shore

Proposed budget: Yes 584 No 261

Proposition 2: Yes 615 No 234

Proposition 3: Yes 611 No 233

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Arlene DeJoy-Meckes, 292

• Jennifer Michalec (i), 394

• Guy Canonico Jr., 225

• Kathleen Chiavetta (i), 507

• Tiffany Eckles 152

Lancaster

Proposed budget: Yes 1,076 No 349 

Proposition 2: Yes 1,166 No 256

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Jill Simme Fecher (i), 1,220

• Shannon Cohen (i) 1,192

Maryvale

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Ron Morlock (i)

North Collins

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 3: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 2):

• James Sager (i)

• Write-in

Orchard Park

Proposed budget: Yes 1,202 No 445

Proposition 2: Yes 1,296 No 332

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Ryan Cimo (i), 906

• Karen Sreniawski, 946

• Dwight Mateer 855

Sloan

Proposed budget: Yes 227 No 88

Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Zachary Smith (i) 273

Springville

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 3: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Daniel Miess (i),

• Julianne Moriarty

Sweet Home

Proposed budget: Yes 530 No 137

Candidates (Elect 1): Peter Bellanti,418; Douglas Galli 221

Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 380 No 119

Candidates (Elect 2): Renee Gilbert (i), 260; Alicia O’Donnell, 287; Heather Sternin (i) 321

West Seneca

Proposed budget: Yes 1,252 No 473

Proposition 2: Yes 1,449 No 372

Proposition 3: Yes 1,311 No 468

Proposition 4: Yes 1,379 No 424

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Lawrence Seibert (i) 683

• Molly Dana 1,226

• Elizabeth Gates 1,315

Williamsville

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Eric Borenstein (i),

• Maureen Poulin,

• Shawn P. Lemay (i),

• Swaroop S. Singh,

• Terry King,

• Michael J. Littman

Niagara County

Barker

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX 

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Randall B. Atwater (i),

• Candice Gancasz (i),

• Virginia Voss (i)

Lewiston-Porter

Proposed budget: Yes 400 No 155

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Jennifer A. Klemick (i), 445

• Julie Donnelley, 444

• Anika Fetzner 409

Lockport

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 3):

• John A. Linderman,

• Michael P. Ferraro,

• Kristina M. Schutt

Newfane

Proposed budget: Yes 300 No 105

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Anthony Casinelli (i), 340

• Margaux Lingle (i) 331

Niagara Falls

Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Earl F. Bass (i),

• Robert Bilson (i),

• Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker

Niagara Wheatfield

Proposed budget: Yes 493 No 187

Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Sirianni (i), 562; Steven Sabo (i) 425

North Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 435 No 114

Proposition 2: Yes 440 No 150

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Stephanie Emiliani, 437

• Cheryl McMahon, 457

• Krista Vince Garland (i) 447

Royalton-Hartland

Proposed budget: Yes 166 No 51

Proposition 2: Yes 181 No 36

Proposition 3: Yes 166 No 51

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Dave Huntington, 142

• Jason Wilhelm 176

Starpoint

Proposed budget: Yes 451 No 131

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Michelle L. Leuer, 465

• Jason B. Madden, 445

• Gregory G. Brehm (i) 453

Wilson

Proposed budget:Yes 232 No 66

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Kelly Schnars, 83

• Tracey Kent, 210

• Christopher Carlin (i) 250

(i) = incumbent

