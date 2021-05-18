District by district results: Erie and Niagara County suburban school elections

Results are coming in for school board elections across the region, where residents voted Tuesday on school budget proposals and school board candidates.
The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 38 districts is proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.
Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. We'll continue to update throughout the night after polls close.
(i) = incumbent
Akron
Proposed budget: Yes 331 No 81
Proposition 2: Yes 315 No 76
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Phillip Kenline (i) 197
• Erin Behm 102
• Jacob Halleck 144
• Erik Polkowski (i) 221
• Lisa Giallella 78
Alden
Proposed budget: Yes 320 No 153
Proposition 2: Yes 352 No 121
Proposition 3: Yes 341 No 131
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Michael Bennett (i) 384
Amherst
Proposed budget: Yes 401 No 130
Proposition 2: Yes 390 No 100
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Jeanne Ernst (i) 445
• Lynn Errington (i) 422
• Paul Steimle (i) 435
Cheektowaga Central
Proposed budget: Yes 356 No 105
Proposition 2: Yes 394 No 56
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Yvonne Douglass 31 (write-in)
Clarence
Proposed budget: Yes 1,827 No 669
Proposition 2: Yes 1,821 No 660
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Michael Fuchs (i) 1,561
• Cheryl Klemenz 902
• Amy Leach 973
• Dennis Priore (i) 1,431
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: Yes 96 No 28
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Michael Montoro (i), 100
• Bonnie Vest (i) 103
Depew
Proposed budget: Yes 225 No 179
Proposition 2: Yes 243 No 64
Candidates (Elect 2):
• David Sheff (i), 247
• Justin P. Young (i) 227
East Aurora
Proposed budget: Yes 990 No 456
Candidates: (Elect 2):
• Deb Chmielowiec, 536
• Kimberlee L. Danieu (i), 951
• Joe Cassidy 1,071
Eden
Proposed budget: Yes 328 No 195
Proposition 2: Yes 347 No 175
Proposition 3: Yes 366 No 157
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Jennifer Horschel (i), 398
• John P. (Jack) Cuddihy (i) 397
Frontier
Proposed budget: Yes 562 No 310
Proposition 2: Yes 578 No 291
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Patrick Boyle (i), 696
• John Cordier 708
Grand Island
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Glenn Bobeck (i),
• Danielle Bruno,
• Joy LaMarca (i),
• Leslie Madigan,
• James M. Mucahy
Gowanda
Proposed budget: Yes 254 No 59
Proposition 2: Yes 284 No 29
Proposition 3: Yes 263 No 48
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Max Graham (i), 251
• Jill K. Smith, 196
• Shauna McMahon, 196
• Dollene Christopher 204
Hamburg
Proposed budget: Yes 572 No 262
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Robbin List (i), 669
• Michael McGarry (i) 696
Holland
Proposed budget: Yes 229 No 145
Proposition 2: Yes 271 No 133
Proposition 3: Yes 213 No 190
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Kelleen Kensy, (i), 254
• Lloyd DeMario, 176
• Bonnie Meahl-Rowe (i) 224
Iroquois
Proposed budget: Yes 1,070 No 316
Proposition 2: Yes 1,072 No 296
Candidates (Elect 1 to five-year term):
• Christina Uebelhoer,
• Heather Jacobs,
• Thomas Greier.
• Robert Barry
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 1,636 No 478
Proposition 2: Yes 1,595 No 474
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Christine Cavarello, 856
• Todd Marquardt 1,193
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 4):
• Leonard Kowalski (i),
• Azaldeen “Izzy” Mohamed,
• Kimberly Bukaty (i),
• Raymond Braxton,
• Mohamed Munassar (i)
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: Yes 584 No 261
Proposition 2: Yes 615 No 234
Proposition 3: Yes 611 No 233
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Arlene DeJoy-Meckes, 292
• Jennifer Michalec (i), 394
• Guy Canonico Jr., 225
• Kathleen Chiavetta (i), 507
• Tiffany Eckles 152
Lancaster
Proposed budget: Yes 1,076 No 349
Proposition 2: Yes 1,166 No 256
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Jill Simme Fecher (i), 1,220
• Shannon Cohen (i) 1,192
Maryvale
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Ron Morlock (i)
North Collins
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 3: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 2):
• James Sager (i)
• Write-in
Orchard Park
Proposed budget: Yes 1,202 No 445
Proposition 2: Yes 1,296 No 332
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Ryan Cimo (i), 906
• Karen Sreniawski, 946
• Dwight Mateer 855
Sloan
Proposed budget: Yes 227 No 88
Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Zachary Smith (i) 273
Springville
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 3: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Daniel Miess (i),
• Julianne Moriarty
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: Yes 530 No 137
Candidates (Elect 1): Peter Bellanti,418; Douglas Galli 221
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 380 No 119
Candidates (Elect 2): Renee Gilbert (i), 260; Alicia O’Donnell, 287; Heather Sternin (i) 321
West Seneca
Proposed budget: Yes 1,252 No 473
Proposition 2: Yes 1,449 No 372
Proposition 3: Yes 1,311 No 468
Proposition 4: Yes 1,379 No 424
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Lawrence Seibert (i) 683
• Molly Dana 1,226
• Elizabeth Gates 1,315
Williamsville
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Eric Borenstein (i),
• Maureen Poulin,
• Shawn P. Lemay (i),
• Swaroop S. Singh,
• Terry King,
• Michael J. Littman
Niagara County
Barker
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Randall B. Atwater (i),
• Candice Gancasz (i),
• Virginia Voss (i)
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: Yes 400 No 155
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Jennifer A. Klemick (i), 445
• Julie Donnelley, 444
• Anika Fetzner 409
Lockport
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Proposition 2: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 3):
• John A. Linderman,
• Michael P. Ferraro,
• Kristina M. Schutt
Newfane
Proposed budget: Yes 300 No 105
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Anthony Casinelli (i), 340
• Margaux Lingle (i) 331
Niagara Falls
Proposed budget: Yes XXX No XXX
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Earl F. Bass (i),
• Robert Bilson (i),
• Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: Yes 493 No 187
Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Sirianni (i), 562; Steven Sabo (i) 425
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 435 No 114
Proposition 2: Yes 440 No 150
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Stephanie Emiliani, 437
• Cheryl McMahon, 457
• Krista Vince Garland (i) 447
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: Yes 166 No 51
Proposition 2: Yes 181 No 36
Proposition 3: Yes 166 No 51
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Dave Huntington, 142
• Jason Wilhelm 176
Starpoint
Proposed budget: Yes 451 No 131
Candidates (Elect 3):