District by district results: Erie and Niagara County suburban school elections

Voters across Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of school budget proposals and to choose the people who would serve on their school boards.
Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. They will be updated as results come in.
(i) = incumbent
Akron
Proposed budget: Yes 494, No 119
Proposition 2: Yes 507, No 95
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Heather Cayea (i), 426
• Kristy Pingitore, 291
• Ryan Allen, 308
Alden
Proposed budget: Yes 434, No 186
Proposition 2: Yes 527, No 159
Proposition 3: Yes 491, No 192
Proposition 4: Yes 530, No 156
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Raymond Cooper, 293
• Scott Dreyer, 267
Amherst
Proposed budget: Passed
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Lorry Goldhawk (i), 446
• Dominic Vivolo (i), 449
Cheektowaga
Proposed budget: Yes 243, No 142
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Carol Kiripolsky (i), 283
• Paul A. Nazzarett Jr. (i), 239
• Edward W. Schaefer (i), 237
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: Yes 176, No 58
Proposition 2: Yes 164, No 51
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Robert Polino (i), 193
• Paul Kunkel (i), 194
Depew
Proposed budget: Yes 202, No 124
Proposition 2: Yes 226, No 98
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Patrick Law (i), 238
• Todd Bush (i), 244
• Bartholomew McGloin, 243
East Aurora
Proposed budget: Yes 2,344, No 953
Proposition 2: Yes 2,606, No 658
Candidates: (Elect 3):
• Terri Ohweiler (i), 2,575
• Paul Blowers (i), 2,548
• Maria Improta, 2,562
• Dawn Vona, 874
• Dawn Raczka, 807
Eden
Proposed budget: Yes 585, No 316
Proposition 2: Yes 673, No 223
Proposition 3: Yes 699, No 191
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Jennifer DellaPenta, 532
• Donald Sutfin (i), 497
• Candice Pineau, 252
• Marlene Grunder (i), 497
• Allan Silver (i), 479
Frontier
Proposed budget: Yes 531, No 342
Proposition 2: Yes 574, No 299
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Mary Ann Costello (i), 669
Grand Island
Proposed budget: Yes , No
Proposition 2: Yes , No
Candidates (Elect 2):
• James Mulcahy,
• Jay Grover (i),
• Nicole Novak (i),
• Sherry Steffans,
Gowanda
Proposed budget: Passed
Proposition 2: Yes , No
Proposition 3: Yes , No
Candidates (Elect 3):
• John Y. Waterman Jr. (i), 197
• Barbara Weston (i), 191
• Shauna McMahon (i), 178
Hamburg
Proposed budget: Yes 2,833, No 1,010
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Jacqueline Best, 993
• Tammy DeLong, 983
• Laura Heeter (i), 2,914
• Kelly Hunter, 1,045
• Richard Schneider (i), 2,938
• David Yoviene (i), 2,982
Holland
Proposed budget: Yes 113, No 60
Proposition 2: Yes 120, No 51
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Russell Clothier Jr. (i), 124
Iroquois
Proposed budget: Yes 883, No 326
Proposition 2: Yes 1,148, No 325
Proposition 3: Yes 1,035, No 437
Proposition 4: Yes 1,070, No 369
Candidates (Elect 1):
• James Michalek, 780
• Thomas Greier, 625
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 1,232, No 332
Proposition 2: Yes 1,223, No 325
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Matthew Chimera (i), 1,354
• Paul Spors, 1,290
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: Yes 635, No 349
Proposition 2: Yes 602, No 281
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Shokey Albaneh, 704
• Nicholas Sobaszek (i), 582
• Michael Algawani, 744
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: Yes 551, No 218
Proposition 2: Yes 545, No 230
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Arlene DeJoy-Meckes (i), 542
• Dennis M. Feldman, 417
• Megan L. Miller, 307
• William Connors Jr. (i), 518
• Douglas M. Tubinis, 297
Lancaster
Proposed budget: Yes 1,689, No 650
Proposition 2: Yes 1,851, No 485
Proposition 3: Yes 1,779, No 545
Proposition 4: Yes 1,745, No 576
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Kevin Davenport (i), 1,547
• John Talarico (i), 1,346
• Dan Romig, 1,057
North Collins
Proposed budget: Yes 156, No 46
Proposition 2: Yes 177, No 25
Proposition 3: Yes 153, No 41
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Write-in. n/a
• Write-in, n/a
Sloan
Proposed budget: Yes 263, No 177
Candidates (Elect 1):
• Denise McCowan (i), 343
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: Yes 680, No 193
Proposition 2: Yes 695, No 150
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Jessica Stephens, 450
• Jonathan Makeley, 149
• Amy Battaglia (i), 543
• Marianne Jasen (i), 506
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 427, No 161
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Elizabeth Koch (i), 283
• Andrea Wisniewski, 431
• Sara Mislin, 371
• Brandon McGuire, 483
West Seneca
Proposed budget: Yes 1,357, No 797
Proposition 2: Yes 1,697, No 465
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Edmund Bedient (i), 884
• Frances Hildebrandt, 311
• Jennifer Kus, 647
• Scott Robertson, 577
• David Rogers, 288
• Vincent Vanderlip, 786
• Frank Zappia, 368
Williamsville
Proposed budget: Yes 2,770, No 728
Proposition 2: Yes 2,624, No 650
Proposition 3: Yes 2,653, No 773
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Christina Bleckinger, 2,771
• Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow (i), 2,158
• Stuart Bulan, 2,823
• Jessica Foscolo, 1,519
Matthew Riggi, 289 (declined his candidacy April 28.(
Niagara County
Barker
Proposed budget: Yes 233, No 84
Proposition 2: Yes 214, No 95
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Richard Weller, 133
• Jennifer Ellnor Harris, 170
• Deanna Weeks Carnes, 192
• Charles K. Stodolka, 82
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: Yes 609, No 222
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Anika Fetzner (i), 464
• April Saks (i), 496
• Chuck Barber, 623
• Savana Bevacqua, 492
Lockport
Proposed budget: Yes 739, No 499
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Robin L. Heyn, 609
• Geneva Johnson, 431
• Sterling Pierce, Jr., 700
• Leslie R. Tobin (i), 612
• Tracy M. Caruso, 763
Newfane
Proposed budget: Yes 483, No 191
Proposition 2: Yes 489, No 184
Proposition 3: Yes 475, No 197
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Emma Oudette (i), 283
• Christina Courtemanche, 202
• Noah Everett, 379
• Rob Dunn, 408
• James Schmitt (i), 337
• Melanie Stefanoski (i), 203
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: Yes 839, No 296
Proposition 2: Yes 911, No 220
Proposition 3: Yes 898, No 229
Proposition 4: Yes 842, No 266
Candidates (Elect 2):
• Robert McDermott (i), 584
• Julie Fago (i), 569
• Rachel Voelker, 498
• Richard Waterstram, 319
• Hugh Burnam, 190
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: Yes 937, No 443
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Peter Chenier Jr., 828
• Joshua Cress, 224
• Michael J. Getz, 343
• Ryan Howze, 233
• Chloe Mulvaugh, 908
• Jacob Quinn, 147
• Gabrielle Richards (i), 1,047
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: Yes 419, No 142
Proposition 2: Yes 477, No 88
Proposition 3: Yes 455, No 105
Proposition 4: Yes 415, No 143
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Nicholas Mark, 223
• Diana Daigler, 97
• Brian Sullivan, 211
• Jesse Snyder(i), 289
• Sara Fry (i), 239
• Cassondra Long, 116
• Allen Griffith, 117
• Brandi Silsby, 291
Starpoint
Proposed budget: Yes 755, No 304
Candidates (Elect 3):
• Aric Brocious, 539
• Beth A. Pyskaty, 707
• Chad Shepherd, 659
• Michael D. Zimmerman (i), 788
Wilson
Proposed budget: Yes 366, No 120
Proposition 2: Yes 374, No 107
Proposition 3: Yes 386, No 93
Proposition 4: Yes 375, No 103
Candidates (Elect 2):
• William Coleman, 254
• Kathleen R. Stewart (i), 285
• Jason R. Woolson, 330
