District by district results: Erie and Niagara County suburban school elections

  Updated
Voters across Western New York headed to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of school budget proposals and to choose the people who would serve on their school boards.

Following are results as provided by each district Tuesday night. They will be updated as results come in.

(i) = incumbent

Akron

Proposed budget: Yes 494, No 119

Proposition 2: Yes 507, No 95

Candidates (Elect 3):

Heather Cayea (i), 426

• Kristy Pingitore, 291

• Ryan Allen, 308

Alden

Proposed budget: Yes 434, No 186

Proposition 2: Yes 527, No 159

Proposition 3: Yes 491, No 192

Proposition 4: Yes 530, No 156

Candidates (Elect 1):

• Raymond Cooper, 293

• Scott Dreyer, 267

Amherst

Proposed budget:  Passed

Candidates (Elect 2):

Lorry Goldhawk (i), 446

Dominic Vivolo (i), 449

Cheektowaga 

Proposed budget: Yes 243,  No 142

Candidates (Elect 3):

Carol Kiripolsky (i), 283

Paul A. Nazzarett Jr. (i), 239

Edward W. Schaefer (i), 237

Cleveland Hill

Proposed budget: Yes 176, No 58

Proposition 2: Yes 164, No 51

Candidates (Elect 2):

Robert Polino (i), 193

Paul Kunkel (i), 194

Depew

Proposed budget: Yes 202, No 124

Proposition 2: Yes 226, No 98

Candidates (Elect 3):

Patrick Law (i), 238

Todd Bush (i), 244

Bartholomew McGloin, 243

East Aurora

Proposed budget: Yes 2,344, No 953 

Proposition 2: Yes 2,606, No 658

Candidates: (Elect 3):

Terri Ohweiler (i), 2,575

Paul Blowers (i), 2,548

Maria Improta, 2,562

• Dawn Vona, 874

• Dawn Raczka, 807

Eden

Proposed budget: Yes 585, No 316

Proposition 2: Yes 673, No 223

Proposition 3: Yes 699, No 191

Candidates (Elect 3):

Jennifer DellaPenta, 532

Donald Sutfin (i), 497

• Candice Pineau, 252

• Marlene Grunder (i), 497

• Allan Silver (i), 479

Frontier

Proposed budget: Yes 531, No 342

Proposition 2: Yes 574, No 299

Candidates (Elect 1):

Mary Ann Costello (i), 669

Grand Island

Proposed budget: Yes , No 

Proposition 2: Yes , No 

Candidates (Elect 2):

• James Mulcahy,

• Jay Grover (i),

• Nicole Novak (i),

• Sherry Steffans,

Gowanda

Proposed budget:  Passed

Proposition 2: Yes , No 

Proposition 3: Yes , No 

Candidates (Elect 3):

John Y. Waterman Jr. (i), 197

Barbara Weston (i), 191

Shauna McMahon (i), 178

Hamburg

Proposed budget: Yes 2,833, No 1,010

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Jacqueline Best, 993

• Tammy DeLong, 983

Laura Heeter (i), 2,914

• Kelly Hunter, 1,045

Richard Schneider (i), 2,938

David Yoviene (i), 2,982

Holland

Proposed budget: Yes 113, No 60

Proposition 2: Yes 120, No 51

Candidates (Elect 1):

Russell Clothier Jr. (i), 124

Iroquois

Proposed budget: Yes 883, No 326

Proposition 2: Yes 1,148, No 325

Proposition 3: Yes 1,035, No 437

Proposition 4: Yes 1,070, No 369

Candidates (Elect 1):

James Michalek, 780

• Thomas Greier, 625

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 1,232, No 332

Proposition 2: Yes 1,223, No 325

Candidates (Elect 2):

Matthew Chimera (i), 1,354

Paul Spors, 1,290

Lackawanna

Proposed budget: Yes 635, No 349

Proposition 2: Yes 602, No 281

Candidates (Elect 2):

Shokey Albaneh, 704

• Nicholas Sobaszek (i), 582

Michael Algawani, 744

Lake Shore

Proposed budget: Yes 551, No 218

Proposition 2: Yes 545, No 230

Candidates (Elect 3):

Arlene DeJoy-Meckes (i), 542

Dennis M. Feldman, 417

• Megan L. Miller, 307

William Connors Jr. (i), 518

• Douglas M. Tubinis, 297

Lancaster

Proposed budget: Yes 1,689, No 650 

Proposition 2: Yes 1,851, No 485

Proposition 3: Yes 1,779, No 545

Proposition 4: Yes 1,745, No 576

Candidates (Elect 2):

Kevin Davenport (i), 1,547

John Talarico (i), 1,346

• Dan Romig, 1,057

North Collins

Proposed budget: Yes 156, No 46

Proposition 2: Yes 177, No 25 

Proposition 3: Yes 153, No 41

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Write-in. n/a

• Write-in, n/a

Sloan

Proposed budget: Yes 263, No 177 

Candidates (Elect 1):

Denise McCowan (i), 343

Sweet Home

Proposed budget: Yes 680, No 193

Proposition 2: Yes 695, No 150

Candidates (Elect 2): 

• Jessica Stephens, 450

• Jonathan Makeley, 149

Amy Battaglia (i), 543

Marianne Jasen (i), 506

Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 427, No 161

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Elizabeth Koch (i), 283

Andrea Wisniewski, 431

Sara Mislin, 371

Brandon McGuire, 483

West Seneca

Proposed budget: Yes 1,357, No 797

Proposition 2: Yes 1,697, No 465

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Edmund Bedient (i), 884

• Frances Hildebrandt, 311

• Jennifer Kus, 647

• Scott Robertson, 577

• David Rogers, 288

• Vincent Vanderlip, 786

• Frank Zappia, 368

Williamsville

Proposed budget: Yes 2,770, No 728

Proposition 2: Yes 2,624, No 650

Proposition 3: Yes 2,653, No 773

Candidates (Elect 3):

Christina Bleckinger, 2,771

Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow (i), 2,158

Stuart Bulan, 2,823

• Jessica Foscolo, 1,519

Matthew Riggi, 289 (declined his candidacy April 28.(

Niagara County

Barker

Proposed budget: Yes 233, No 84  

Proposition 2: Yes 214, No 95

Candidates (Elect 2):

• Richard Weller, 133

• Jennifer Ellnor Harris, 170

• Deanna Weeks Carnes, 192

• Charles K. Stodolka, 82

Lewiston-Porter

Proposed budget: Yes 609, No 222

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Anika Fetzner (i), 464

April Saks (i), 496

Chuck Barber, 623

Savana Bevacqua, 492

Lockport

Proposed budget: Yes 739, No 499

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Robin L. Heyn, 609

• Geneva Johnson, 431

Sterling Pierce, Jr., 700

Leslie R. Tobin (i), 612

Tracy M. Caruso, 763

Newfane

Proposed budget: Yes 483, No 191

Proposition 2: Yes 489, No 184

Proposition 3: Yes 475, No 197

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Emma Oudette (i), 283

• Christina Courtemanche, 202

Noah Everett, 379

Rob Dunn, 408

• James Schmitt (i), 337

• Melanie Stefanoski (i), 203

Niagara Wheatfield

Proposed budget: Yes 839, No 296

Proposition 2: Yes 911, No 220

Proposition 3: Yes 898, No 229

Proposition 4: Yes 842, No 266

Candidates (Elect 2):

Robert McDermott (i), 584

Julie Fago (i), 569

• Rachel Voelker, 498

• Richard Waterstram, 319

• Hugh Burnam, 190

North Tonawanda

Proposed budget: Yes 937, No 443

Candidates (Elect 3):

Peter Chenier Jr., 828

• Joshua Cress, 224

• Michael J. Getz, 343

• Ryan Howze, 233

Chloe Mulvaugh, 908

• Jacob Quinn, 147

Gabrielle Richards (i), 1,047

Royalton-Hartland

Proposed budget: Yes 419, No 142

Proposition 2: Yes 477, No 88

Proposition 3: Yes 455, No 105

Proposition 4: Yes 415, No 143

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Nicholas Mark, 223

• Diana Daigler, 97

• Brian Sullivan, 211

Jesse Snyder(i), 289

Sara Fry (i), 239

• Cassondra Long, 116

• Allen Griffith, 117

Brandi Silsby, 291

Starpoint

Proposed budget: Yes 755, No 304 

Candidates (Elect 3):

• Aric Brocious, 539

Beth A. Pyskaty, 707

Chad Shepherd, 659

Michael D. Zimmerman (i), 788

Wilson

Proposed budget: Yes 366, No 120

Proposition 2: Yes 374, No 107

Proposition 3: Yes 386, No 93

Proposition 4: Yes 375, No 103

Candidates (Elect 2):

• William Coleman, 254

Kathleen R. Stewart (i), 285

Jason R. Woolson, 330

